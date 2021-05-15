BILLINGS — Chase Dougherty had his “breakthrough moment” at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, scoring a 90.5-point ride on Friday night at the Professional Bull Riders Wrangler Invitational with plenty of family rooting him on.
“I have my uncle Walt, aunt Jody and my grandpa Ray and mom and dad (here),” Dougherty, 23, said. “This isn’t my hometown, but it’s kind of my hometown rodeo. I’ve been to the NILE three times and haven’t broke three jumps. This is my breakthrough moment in this building.”
Dougherty, in the rookie of the year race, scored the impressive ride aboard Bread Basket. It was his second 90-point ride on the Unleash The Beast series this year and his third round win.
The likable cowboy, a native of Canby, Oregon, said his mom — Lori (Van Cleave) Dougherty — grew up in Billings.
The only thing that would have made the night more special for Dougherty was if his wife, Kara, was present. The couple is expecting a baby boy in September and recently purchased a home in Decatur, Texas.
“It was awesome. I wish my wife was here,” Dougherty said. “We just bought a house in Decatur.”
Dougherty was also on the Montana State rodeo team and was coached by Andy Bolich. Dougherty studied accounting and spent two years on the Bobcats team riding bulls before he decided he wanted to focus more on bull riding professionally.
“I told Andy, ‘Hey I want to really go do this right now.' I can only ride bulls so long. I can always go back to school,” Dougherty recalled.
The bull rider, who trailed Colten Fritzlan by 156 points in the Rookie of the Year race, recalled “coming up to Billings every couple years when I was little” to visit relatives and elk hunting near White Sulphur Springs with his uncle, Walt.
PBR insider Justin Felisko tweeted earlier in the day that Fritzlan would not compete in Billings due to a groin injury.
Silvano Alves was second with an 87.5 and Joao Henrique Lucas third with 85.75. Cody Teel was fourth with 85.5 and Marcelo Procopio Pereira fifth with an 85.
