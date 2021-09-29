Bozeman's Rylee McColley named USA Swimming academic all-American By Contributed Sep 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rylee McColley Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save USA Swimming announced Rylee McColley, a member of the Bozeman Barracudas Swim Club, is one of 1,239 members of its 2021 Scholastic All American Team. To achieve this, swimmers must have a grade-point average of 3.5 for the 2020-21 school year and record a 2019 Winter Junior qualifying time in any individual event between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021.McColley is a top performer in the classroom as well as the pool, maintaining a 3.79 GPA while swimming times that qualify her to compete against the fastest 18-and-under swimmers in the country at the Junior National Swim Meet in Austin, Texas, in early December.The 15-year-old sophomore attending Bozeman High is already a force to be reckoned with in the breaststroke sprint events. McColley qualified in Short Course (yards) with a 1:03.52 time in the 100 breaststroke at the Speedo Sectional Meet last March.During the summer Long Course (meters) season, McColley’s time of 1:13.17 at the Western Zone Senior Championships in Arizona in July proved her speed was no fluke.“With her achievements in the pool and in school now recognized as Academic All-American by United States Swimming,” Bozeman coach Hans Dersch said, “Rylee McColley exemplifies the ‘smart swimmer,’ and we are very proud of her accomplishments.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rylee Mccolley Usa Swimmer Swimming Sport Grade Point Average Breaststroke Hans Dersch Bozeman Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Eagles, Arthun victorious at Lockwood invite Numerous personal bests set by local harriers in Butte Panthers shut out Great Falls CMR on senior day Bozeman's Rylee McColley named USA Swimming academic all-American Bears erase early deficit, shuts down Belgrade