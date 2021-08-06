Baseball 1 (copy)

On his way to becoming the Summit League player of the year, Bennett Hostetler hit .394 including 13 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs.

 The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead / Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Former Bozeman baseball star Bennett Hostetler was promoted to the Miami Marlins' Low-A team in Florida on Thursday and had a hit in his first professional game for the Jupiter Hammerheads and also drove in a run.

Hostetler, the Summit League player of the year for North Dakota State and an 18th-round draft pick by the Marlins last month, had been with the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League team in Jupiter.

Hostetler, a shortstop at NDSU, started at third base for the Hammerheads on Thursday night. His first hit was a double down the right-field line.

In 2021, Hostetler hit .394 with 13 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs at NDSU. He set NDSU single-season records in assists (176) and games played (61), while having the second-most hits (84), RBIs (58) and total bases (129) in a season and was in the top 10 in several other single-season categories.

Hostetler started four years with the Bozeman Bucks, where he was all-state.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.

Tags

Recommended for you