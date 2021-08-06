Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler doubles in first game in minors with Marlins By 406mtsports.com Aug 6, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On his way to becoming the Summit League player of the year, Bennett Hostetler hit .394 including 13 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former Bozeman baseball star Bennett Hostetler was promoted to the Miami Marlins' Low-A team in Florida on Thursday and had a hit in his first professional game for the Jupiter Hammerheads and also drove in a run. First career RBI ✅ Bennett Hostetler picks up his first professional RBI in his second at-bat of the game! #HammerDown https://t.co/zyKNTyN65y pic.twitter.com/HPopVTcIQf — Jupiter Hammerheads (@GoHammerheads) August 6, 2021 Hostetler, the Summit League player of the year for North Dakota State and an 18th-round draft pick by the Marlins last month, had been with the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League team in Jupiter. Hostetler, a shortstop at NDSU, started at third base for the Hammerheads on Thursday night. His first hit was a double down the right-field line.In 2021, Hostetler hit .394 with 13 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs at NDSU. He set NDSU single-season records in assists (176) and games played (61), while having the second-most hits (84), RBIs (58) and total bases (129) in a season and was in the top 10 in several other single-season categories.Hostetler started four years with the Bozeman Bucks, where he was all-state. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bennett Hostetler Miami Marlins Sport Baseball Ndsu Jupiter Hammerheads Home Run Third Base Hit Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Late inning score keeps Belgrade alive at state tournament Montana Showcase: Elite volleyball camp allows college coaches to recruit players Gallatin Valley 10U baseball team earns two wins at regional Gallatin Valley advances to championship game at State A tourney Gallatin Valley rallies to beat Glacier in semifinal at state tournament