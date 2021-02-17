Support Local Journalism


Ayla Embry of Rocky Mountain College was saluted as the Frontier Conference's defender of the week for volleyball on Monday.

Embry is a 5-foot-4 sophomore libero from Bozeman.

She averaged 6.26 digs per set as the Battlin' Bears swept past Montana Western on the road last weekend, winning 3-1 and 3-0.

Embry is ranked second in the NAIA for digs.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.

