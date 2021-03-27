The Bozeman boys and girls lacrosse teams each started their seasons on Saturday with a pair of victories.
The boys picked up a 10-9 win against Helena East to start the day and followed with a 10-3 win against Helena West.
The girls began with an 11-10 win against Billings and later added a 15-0 win against Helena.
Against Billings, five different players scored for Bozeman. Ella Roe led the way with four, Maeve Musselman added two and Avery Walker and Eloise Trafton each scored one. Ruby Gilbreth scored the team’s final three goals to tie the game and then go ahead for good.
“As a D2 player who earned the chance to play with the D1 team today, Ruby was a standout,” head coach Molly Pickall said.
On defense, Melaina Springer caused one turnover and grabbed seven ground balls. Goalie Emily Black made 11 saves.
Against Helena, nine Bozeman players found the back of the net. Lily James scored three times. Roe, Musselman, Trafton and Avery Golden all scored twice. Coco Mckay, Stephanie Leibinger, Springer and Walker all scored once. Springer also had 12 more ground balls, one caused turnover and one draw control.
Black tallied three saves at goalie.
Statistics for the boys games were not immediately available.
