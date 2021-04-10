The Bozeman boys and girls lacrosse teams each improved to 5-0 this season with wins on Saturday afternoon.
The boys defeated Great Falls 17-2 as 10 different players entered the scoring column. Jacob Johnson led the offensive explosion with three goals. Tanner Weppler scored twice, and Zach Smith scored once to go with nine ground balls.
The girls team won 12-9 against Jackson Hole. Full statistics were not immediately available.
Each team was scheduled for a second game late Saturday — the boys against Glacier and the girls against Billings.
