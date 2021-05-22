Bozeman’s boys and girls lacrosse teams both won on Saturday morning, sending them to the state championship games on Sunday.
Playing in Billings, the girls won 15-8 over the Missoula Wild and the boys won 11-2 against the Billings Bandits.
The girls will play for their championship first, with a 10:30 a.m. game against Jackson Hole Black. The boys will play later, at 1 p.m., against Glacier. Bozeman's teams only suffered one loss each during the regular season; they will each face the team responsible for that one loss in their respective championship games.
Both teams are now one win away from claiming a fourth Montana High School Lacrosse Association championship in five years. The only break in that streak of titles came in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season.
Bozeman’s girls had a bye into the semifinals and made good use of it, as eight different players scored en route to the victory on Saturday. Lily James led the way with five goals, and Ella Roe backed her up with three goals and five assists.
Stephanie Leibinger scored twice and had an assist, and Hadley Lauermann, Avery Golden, Ruby Gilbreth, Lily MacFadyen and Coco McKay all scored once. McKay, Avery Walker, Melaina Springer and Eloise Trafton all tallied assists also.
Springer and Leibinger both caused a team-high two turnovers, and Springer added five ground balls. Trafton and Maeve Musselman led the team with five draw controls.
Bozeman’s boys reached Saturday’s game through a 17-2 win over the Missoula Spartans on Friday afternoon. In that game, Luke Smith scored three times in the first quarter to give the team an early lead. Nate Martel scored four times while Logan Springer and Evan Tetrault both scored twice. Kaden Kinney, Jacob Johnson, Jackson Wanderer, Jasper Skidmore and Grayson Cetraro all added single goals in the win. Johnson, Springer and Tanner Weppler all supplied two assists. Bozeman goalie Austin Baller stopped seven shots in the game, preventing any kind of Missoula comeback.
On Saturday, Johnson scored four times while Martel and Weppler each had two goals. Wanderer, Smith and Cetraro all had one goal to complete the scoring. Springer led the team with three assists. Wanderer assisted on two goals, and Weppler and Kinney each assisted on one.
Baller stopped seven shots in the semifinal win.
