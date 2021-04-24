Bozeman's teams continued their blistering starts to the season Saturday as each picked up a pair of wins.
Bozeman’s girls won 11-9 against Billings and 15-8 against Jackson Hole Orange. The boys won 18-1 against the Missoula Spartans and 17-1 against the Missoula Wild.
The boys improved to 10-0, the girls to 8-0.
In the girls win against Billings, Ella Roe led the scoring attack with seven goals. Avery Walker and Avery Golden added solo goals, and Ruby Gilbreth added two goals. Maddy Ziegler caused two turnovers and controlled five ground balls.
Against Jackson Hole, Melaina Springer led the way with four goals, and Maeve Musselman added three. Hadley Lauermann scored once and added four assists.
In the boys' first win, eight different players were responsible for the eight goals. Jackson Wanderer recorded five scores, Jacob Johnson supplied four and Luke Smith added three.
Against the Wild, Johnson and Wanderer each had five goals. Smith and Kaden Kinney each scored twice.
“The team is becoming very hard to defend as they are sharing the ball, making the right read and playing unselfishly,” head coach Dan Springer said. “Our defense has always been solid, but we are beginning to see our offense come into their own.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.