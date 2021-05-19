Bozeman’s lacrosse teams enter this weekend’s state tournaments both with a chance to win their fourth consecutive championships. And if the regular season was any indication, a sizable upset would be needed to prevent them from reaching that peak.
Bozeman’s boys finished the season 13-1, the girls 15-1. Both teams are the top seeds as the season shifts to Billings to determine a champion.
Dan Springer, the boys head coach, said he was proud of his players for becoming a cohesive unit as quickly as they did this year — especially considering there was no 2020 season.
“We knew it would be a challenge to get these boys to a place where they were very comfortable playing the game again,” Springer said. “That being said, I’m highly impressed with how they finally kind of jelled and how their stick skills have improved every single week.”
Springer said both the offensive and defensive units have shown tremendous growth throughout the year. They have focused on more precise shooting angles and crisper defensive rotations, respectively.
Springer made note of the strong play of goalie Austin Baller, as well.
“Having a freshman goalie, I’ve been very impressed that he’s not intimidated by any of these older kids,” Springer said. “In my mind, there’s no question he’s the best goalie in the state.”
Bozeman’s boys play their first game at 4 p.m. Friday against the Missoula Spartans, who went 3-9 this season.
Although Bozeman beat the Spartans 10-3 and 18-1 this year, Springer said those scores aren’t indicative of the collective improvement of all teams in the league. There is less room for error this year than in the past, and he wants to make sure his team knows it.
“You can’t overlook that game,” Springer said of the Missoula contest. “But I know anybody who shows up on that field we have a very good chance of beating, and they feel the exact same way when they show up against us. We know we have to bring a solid game with solid effort. If we do that, we’ve got a great shot.”
Bozeman girls head coach Molly Pickall is similarly confident in her team’s chances, if for no other reason than the players are fresh off a challenging final weekend of the regular season. The team won a close 10-7 contest against the Missoula Wild and then split the final two games against Jackson Hole Black.
In the team’s only loss, Pickall said the players lost sight of the game plan and had some “deer in the headlights” moments. Since then, they’ve put in work to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“At different points during practice, the captains have brought up aspects of what we learned from that game,” Pickall said. “It’s already something we’re adjusting to and preparing for this weekend.”
The Bozeman girls have a bye in the first round, so they’ll either play Jackson Hole Orange or the Missoula Wild in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday. Just the one win will get them to the championship game.
Pickall, like Springer, said there have been more stronger teams throughout the state this season than in the past. Bozeman will have to be mindful of that as it enters the tournament.
“None of these games are going to be easy,” Pickall said. “We’re going to have to execute our game plan.”
Coupled with that dedication to a strategy, Pickall also hopes her team enters the weekend aware of all it has accomplished so far and have the confidence to go with it.
“What I’m preparing them with this week is to have trust in our game plan and have trust in each other,” Pickall said. “And with that, the confidence that the tools we’ve given them and the skills that they bring is what will win another championship.”
