Editor’s note: This is the first part of a series exploring the growing use of psychology in sports.
Whenever Travis Dorsch gives a presentation, he tries to approach it similarly each time. So a few years ago when he shared his research, he avoided referencing his personal accolades.
Dorsch explained his studies regarding family and sport, how enjoyment is the necessary precursor for motivation and how intrinsic motivation is a prerequisite to becoming an elite athlete.
After the seminar in Logan, Utah, a parent approached Dorsch and said the research was fine for typical kids, but his own child was going to become a pro.
“At that point, I had to lay it out for him and say ‘Look, I’ve been at every level and fun is the most important thing,’” Dorsch said.
Dorsch clarified that how fun is defined may differ at age 6, 12, 18 or 24. But the 1998 Bozeman High graduate and former NFL punter had data to support his claims.
After being selected in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL Draft and bouncing around the league for a few seasons, Dorsch pursued a career in psychology, studying how families affect children’s youth sports experience. He’s now an associate professor at Utah State University and does a combination of research, community outreach and work with national and international organizations to create best practices.
As Dorsch neared the end of his playing career, he considered the influence his upbringing had on him and his athletic experience. So as he transitioned into academia, he began his path toward researching youth sports with a specific focus that lacked much prior information.
“The thing that keeps me getting up in the morning is I want every kid to have an opportunity to have the same type of youth sport experience I had,” Dorsch said.
To Dorsch, that doesn’t mean everyone has to play in college or professionally. But he saw firsthand how a successful youth sport experience can shape his life.
Despite moving from San Diego to Bozeman when he was 12, Dorsch considers this to be his home. He visits Bozeman a few times per year, and on his most recent return, he took a trip to the old Van Winkle Stadium and reminisced about state playoff runs and formative moments from high school.
He played football, basketball and baseball and then also ran track as a senior to earn a three-letter award. He thought he was best at baseball, liked basketball the most but had the most success in football. Playing several sports foreshadowed what his studies later found.
No matter what Dorsch participated in, he had the support of his parents, Candis and Steve. At least one of them attended just about every football game he played at Purdue University in Indiana while he was a kicker and punter. He was also a two-year member of the baseball team.
Steve coached his son as the manager of the Bozeman Bucks, but the family separated when he was serving as coach and when he was serving as dad. Rather than evaluate players on performance, he judged effort.
“I think that that philosophy was what I tried to give him more than anything,” Steve Dorsch said. “Regardless of the sport, regardless of the situation, if you’re giving your best effort, then you’re a winner.”
As Dorsch grew older, playing with various teammates with a variety of backgrounds, he realized how influential families could be on an athlete. His ideas continued crystallizing as he earned a master’s degree in sport and exercise psychology and a doctorate in the same category at Purdue.
Nowadays, as the founding director of the Families in Sport Lab at USU, Dorsch has investigated how youth sports have become professionalized. In 2017, Dorsch was quoted in Time Magazine’s cover story titled “How Kids’ Sports Became a $15 Billion Industry.” His findings have revealed the more money parents spent on sports, the more pressure kids feel. That leads to less enjoyment and less commitment.
In his 2018 TED Talk titled “Sport and the Commodification of America’s Youth,” Dorsch addressed how parents spend on elite travel teams in hopes of a college scholarship, expecting a return on investment that may never come and could result in a child feeling burnt out from sports.
The work has gained enough attention that Dorsch has coordinated with national organizations like the Aspen Institute to conduct surveys about trends within youth sports participation. He shares data with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and is a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition Science Board, distributing information on the most productive ways youth sports can be structured.
“One of the ways we mess up as adults — we being parents, coaches, society — we view children just as miniature adults,” Dorsch said.
Dorsch went on to explain, based on his research, solely prioritizing winning at preteen ages can have negative effects.
On an 8-year-old’s soccer team, for example, Dorsch would prefer an approach that appeals to competitive kids, like he was, as well as ones who are on the team to hang out with friends or master new skills or occasionally pick dandelions.
“To the extent we can create an environment where all those kids feel they’re successful at whatever fun is to them, now we’re getting somewhere,” Dorsch said.
Al Smith, Dorsch’s adviser while he completed his master’s and doctorate, said sport parenting research has expanded significantly in the last decade.
“Travis’ work has been an important part of that,” Smith said. “He’d be recognized as one of the important researchers of sport parenting.”
From personal experience, Dorsch has a first-hand model of how his parents fostered an environment that led to playing professional football. His father went out of his way to make sure he tried a bunch of sports before specializing in any.
Now, Dorsch is planning to do the same with his two kids, both under the age of 6. Instead of pressuring them into certain areas, he wants to let them find their passions on their own.
Dorsch believes his life will have three acts. The first was a playing career. His research is his second. The third is unknown.
But if there’s anything he’s learned, he knows he’ll be intrinsically motivated in whatever he delves into next.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.