Bozeman improved to 12-0 this season with a pair of wins Saturday, 10-8 against Jackson Hole Black and 11-8 against the Missoula Wild.
In the first game, Melaina Springer supplied four goals, and Ella Roe followed with three. Eloise Trafton scored twice and Avery Walker found the back of the net once. Roe also led the team with two assists. Trafton recorded six ground balls and six draw controls.
Against Missoula, Roe led the scoring with four goals, while Walker and Hadley Lauermann each scored twice. Springer grabbed six ground balls and caused three turnovers.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.