Bozeman improved to 9-0 this season with a 14-6 win against Helena on Saturday.
Ella Roe led the scoring attack with five goals. Melaina Springer followed with three, Eloise Trafton scored twice and Avery Golden, Hadley Lauermann, Maeve Musselman and Lucy Wunsch each added a goal. Lauermann also tallied five assists in the win.
Springer controlled six ground balls and had six draw controls.
Results from a late game Saturday were not immediately available.
