The Bozeman girls team improved to 4-0 this season with a pair of lopsided wins on Saturday.
The team defeated the Missoula Spartans 15-3 to start the day and followed with a 16-3 win against the Missoula Wild.
Ella Roe led Bozeman’s scoring attack in both games, scoring six times in the opener and five more times in the late game. She added three assists during the day for a total of 14 points.
Melaina Springer spearheaded the defense throughout the day with 12 total ground balls to go with three caused turnovers and six draw controls.
Against the Spartans, Eloise Trafton tallied five draw controls, one caused turnover, one ground ball and one assist. Avery Walker also added three assists, one goal, one caused turnover and three ground balls.
Walker scored three times later against the Wild. Hadley Lauermann also recorded seven points against the Wild via four goals and three assists.
The girls team returns to action on Saturday with games against Jackson Hole 1 and Glacier at Northwest Park in Helena.
