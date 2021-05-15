Bozeman won 10-7 on Friday evening against the Missoula Wild but dropped a Saturday morning contest 10-8 against Jackson Hole Black.
That loss was the team’s first of the year, but Bozeman later on Saturday earned a 16-10 win against the same Jackson Hole Black team to end the regular season with a state-best 15-1 mark.
During Friday’s win, Ella Roe tallied four goals and Avery Walker added three of her own. Walker also caused two turnovers. Hadley Lauermann, Maeve Musselman and Stephanie Leibinger all scored once. Lauermann assisted on three other goals, and Melaina Springer added an assist as well.
Springer led the team with seven draw controls to go with three groundballs.
In Saturday morning’s loss to Jackson Hole Black, Roe and Springer each scored three times. Walker scored twice and had one assist.
In the rematch, nine different Bozeman players scored to end on a higher note. Lily James led the way with five goals. Coco McKay, Roe and Leibinger all scored twice. Ruby Gilbreth, Lily MacFayden, Avery Golden, Musselman and Walker added a goal each.
Roe had a team-high two assists. Eloise Trafton secured seven groundballs and caused a team-best three turnovers.
