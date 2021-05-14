During a season where a drop off could have been expected and easily explained, Bozeman has stuck with its normal routine of racking up wins.
The three-time defending Montana High School Lacrosse Association champion, Bozeman didn’t get to go for its fourth title last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team sported an unblemished 13-0 record heading into its Friday evening matchup against the Missoula Wild, giving the indication that the team intends to make up for the lost season by winning this year.
“I think we wanted to come out really strong and carry on the Bozeman legacy of winning some state tournaments, so we just wanted to keep that going,” said junior attack Ella Roe, who is second in the league with 5.17 points per game.
The team concludes its regular season with two more games — at 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Bozeman Sports Park against Jackson Hole Black. After that, the state tournament looms next weekend in Billings.
To get to this point in the season without a loss, head coach Molly Pickall credits her players for overcoming unfamiliarity with each other early in the season and finding ways to compete after various opponents had taken a lead or scored in spurts. Time after time, Bozeman always came out in front.
“When you have an undefeated team, it's easy to assume they haven't been tested, and that’s actually the biggest fear as a coach,” Pickall said. “You want your team to be tested. I think they have been tested, and I've liked the resilience I've seen in those moments.”
Laney Smith, the lone senior on the girls D1 team this season, said the players held Zoom workouts during their lost season last spring. They compared results and celebrated each other’s successes.
That made it a little easier, she said, to connect once the team gathered again at the start of this season. They still had to build on-field chemistry, but they at least had something of a rapport.
“We know how to support each other on and off the field,” Smith said.
Pickall noted her team learned how to play and win together quickly. She said the group’s unselfish play spearheaded that effort.
“We have a great deal of assists this year, which I think also goes to show how they are looking for each other and setting each other up for great plays,” she said. “That kind of consistency and never losing sight of the team for self is probably their biggest strength.”
Pickall added her team often allowed the first goal during the early part of the season. That tendency has now reversed. Bozeman is setting the pace instead.
The growth in the team’s skills over just 13 games, coupled with its mindset adjustment, allows Pickall to entertain a brief moment to consider what this team would look like if it had the opportunity to practice and compete in 2020.
“In some respects, it almost feels like last season wasn't lost,” she said. "But I have to wonder: Would we be so much further ahead if I had been able to do all that with them last year and they had a strong group of seniors to learn from?”
As it is, a younger team than usual has allowed juniors — who last played as freshmen — to become team leaders. Melaina Springer, a junior defender-turned-midfielder, said she has embraced that role of now being someone to look up to.
Springer is first in the league with 73 groundballs and third in forced turnovers with 20. She said it has been encouraging to see all players develop new friendships within the team this year. And with that comes a greater understanding of everybody’s usefulness on the field.
“We're really deep, and every player is valuable to the team and every player contributes in every game,” she said.
While Pickall might admit to playfully urging her players to be more confident, a sense of self-assuredness permeates the group.
“I've definitely seen our certainty and confidence grow on the field,” Springer said.
Springer added the team is unafraid to make mistakes because of the support offered from teammates and coaches alike. That familial comfort, combined with the team’s depth and increasingly evident confidence, makes for a dangerous team heading into the final few games of the season.
“I think we're right where we should be,” Roe said.
