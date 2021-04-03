The Bozeman lacrosse team stayed undefeated on Saturday thanks to a 6-5 win against the Billings Bandits and a 14-5 win over the Billings Bearcats.
Against the Bandits, head coach Dan Springer said the team called a timeout with 15 seconds left in a tie game. The team’s offensive coordinator Casey Rose drew up a play the team had only practiced one time.
“The offense executed to perfection as junior Kaden Kinney scored with two seconds left,” Springer said.
The game-winner was Kinney’s second goal of the game. Luke Smith, Jackson Wanderer, Logan Springer and Connor Haupt all added goals in the winning effort.
Smith led the scoring attack in the second game with four goals.
The wins moved the team to 4-0 this year.
The team returns to action on Saturday on the road against Great Falls and Glacier.
