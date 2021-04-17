Bozeman continued its hot start to the season with a 14-5 win against the Missoula Wild on Saturday in Great Falls.
Junior Jacob Johnson led the scoring attack with five goals. Five other players also scored.
Bozeman head coach Dan Springer said the team’s defense, playing without two seniors, limited a talented offensive group on the other side to just the five scores.
“The other players stepped up when their name was called,” Springer said. “We had our best effort from all the players when it came to 50/50 balls, and we had great hustle plays from our midfield.”
The win pushed the team’s season record to 7-0. Results from a late contest Saturday were not immediately available.
