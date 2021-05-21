Bozeman opened the state tournament Friday afternoon with a 17-2 win over the Missoula Spartans in Billings.
Bozeman led 7-0 after the first quarter en route to the lopsided win. Missoula managed only single goals in the second and third quarters. Bozeman goalie Austin Baller stopped seven shots in the game, preventing any kind of Missoula comeback.
Luke Smith got Bozeman off to its quick start with three goals and an assist in the first quarter. Nate Martel scored four times, including twice in the opening quarter.
Logan Springer and Evan Tetrault both scored twice. Kaden Kinney, Jacob Johnson, Jackson Wanderer, Jasper Skidmore and Grayson Cetraro added a goal each in the win. Johnson, Springer and Tanner Weppler all tallied two assists.
Bozeman advances to face the Billings Bandits at 10 a.m. Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.