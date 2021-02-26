The Bozeman Barracudas Swim Team is providing the east venue of this year’s state short course meet, which began Friday and ends Sunday, at Bozeman Swim Center. The west venue will be in Polson.
About 175 of the state’s best swimmers from ages 7 to 18 years old will compete in Bozeman, and 120 will compete in Polson. Results from the competition at the two venues will be combined and scored virtually.
Swimming in the state is on an upswing. Five Montana athletes will compete this summer at the US Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, for a chance to qualify for the US Olympic Team.
The Barracudas have an Olympic connection as head coach Hans Dersch was a gold medalist for the United States in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain.
“Our swimmers are looking great in the pool,” Dersch said. “The pandemic has limited our time in the water, so we have focused on technique and efficiency and we’ve had to make better use of the time we have. The kids have worked hard and this weekend’s state meet will be a great measuring stick for where we are. It is certainly motivating to the athletes after all the challenges of the pandemic.”
