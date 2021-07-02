Though it was a year many were happy to put in their rearview mirror, the 2020-21 swim season represents a major success, despite seemingly insurmountable challenges, for Gallatin Valley’s largest and oldest local swim club.
Like a fish out of water, the 100-plus Bozeman Barracudas during 2020 were swimmers without a pool. Bozeman’s largest swim club had just hired a new head coach before the spring shutdown took place, but that didn’t stop him from making an impact.
Those who have met head coach Hans Dersch notice his calming aura. The unassuming former Olympian and gold medalist summarized his purpose for coaching.
“We all discover what our gifts are as we go through life,” he said, “and I’m just trying to put mine to use where they’re going to have the most impact.”
Nearly two months out of the pool represented a challenge for the young Barracudas. They thrive on the routine and structure of practice. But to the parents and swimmers, they won the coaching lottery with the arrival of Dersch.
Dersch reflected proudly on his first year with his new club.
“It isn’t hard to measure the success of the Barracuda swimmers this season,” he said. “They exceeded every expectation and carried this team to incredible new heights. The difficulty is conveying just how exceptional this team is.”
COVID-19 restrictions impacted Barracuda swimmers as practices were compressed from two hours to 90 minutes. Over nine months, this meant 180 training days were cut short by 90 fewer hours in the pool than before — not including pool shutdowns and individual quarantines.
But the challenges the Barracudas have overcome (ones that extend beyond COVID restrictions, to time slots and access to Bozeman’s only public pool) demonstrate this team with a long history in the Bozeman swim community is resilient.
During a year many considered a lost cause or simply a time to hit the pause button, the Barracudas coaches, board and parents went to work. They collaborated with others in the community, determined to find tracks, parks, fields and weight rooms where swimmers could continue building their fitness and forging their friendships, until the day they were allowed back in the pool.
And once back in the water, the Barracudas took off and never looked back. Though, the carrot of big swim meets couldn’t serve as the driving force for those high-paced 90 minute sessions.
But swimmers digging deep while staring at black lines on the bottom of the pool found joy in testing themselves physically and mentally, identifying what works and what parts of their strokes needed more attention. This was all while building bonds and friendships that helped the young swimmers navigate a global pandemic that disrupted their lives.
The year didn’t provide as many opportunities for the Barracudas to compete against others in the state, but they seized every opportunity to race. They hosted the Short Course State Championships and the first Bozeman “A” regional Replacement meet before heading to Arizona for the Speedo Sectional Meet. This all in rapid succession without the customary recovery time in between, the Barracudas’ performances were, Dersch said, “astonishing.”
The Barracudas were riding the high after hosting another May Classic (which brought clubs from Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington), for the region’s first big meet of the Long Course Season and preparing to host the State Long Course Meet in July. The Barracudas swimmers and coaches are looking ahead to a frenetic summer of training, hoping to make the most of their time in the water, while chasing their own swim dreams of time drops, stroke mastery, faster turns and more explosive starts.
Though there are undoubtedly swimmers who are still stressed their water time could be taken from them at any moment, the Barracudas approach each day mindfully and intentionally, growing, getting better and not taking one stroke, flip turn or team gathering for granted. This is a club determined to help their swimmers control what they can: their attitude, actions and effort.
This is all while the Barracudas deal with staffing shortages at the Swim Center, forcing Saturday shutdowns and a more difficult practice weekday window for many of the club’s working families.
“We’ve got some amazing coaches,” Dersch said, “and the kids themselves are adaptable and tough and we’ve had to work smarter.”
Dersch doesn’t like the spotlight on him. Instead, he likes to talk about the Barracudas athletes and coaching staff. Dersch describes the coaches as technique orientated. While each coach may have their own way of teaching, which Dersch embraces and encourages, the ultimate goal is the same: “trying to move through the water efficiently.”
“I think the real story is more about the courage these kids have to keep pursuing their dreams and working hard every day,” Dersch said, “despite knowing that it could all be taken away.”
Long after they hang up their racing suits and goggles, after being coached and mentored by Dersch and his staff, the Barracudas hope their time with the team will help them navigate life’s challenges with character.
And perhaps, if they’ve paid attention, they’ll move through life in that streamline, not only overcoming challenges more efficiently, but also with a little more grace.
