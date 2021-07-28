Bozeman Barracuda swimmers impress at Long Course State Championship Contributed Jul 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman Barracudas swimmer Reed Woodward, 11, competes during the Montana Long Course State Championships last Friday at the Bozeman Swim Center. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2021 Long Course swimming season wrapped up this past weekend with Bozeman hosting the Montana Summer Long Course State Championship meet.Swimmers from across the state, all meeting set time standards to qualify to swim at the championship meet, raced over three full days.At the end of the weekend, Billings Aquatic Club tallied the most points for both the men (919) and women (1,091). The local Bozeman Barracuda swimmers took second for both the men (750) and the women (951.5). Taking third for the men was the Missoula YMCA Swim Team (362) and the Missoula Aquatic Club (414) for the women. The Bozeman Barracuda Swim Club was also awarded the Spirit Award for showing a tremendous amount of team energy to support their fellow swimmers and motivate each other to be their best.Some standout Barracuda swimmers from the weekend include:Julia Huffmaster, 15-16 year girls, first in 50 butterfly, 800 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 Individual MedleyDylon Flikkema, 11-12 year girls, first in 50 backstroke, 200 backstrokeCavan O’Connor, 11-12 year boys, first in 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 freestyle, 400 individual medleyWinston Sundeen, 13-14 year boys, first in 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 200 IMFinley O’Connor, 10 and under boys, first in 50 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 IMMaia Maganito, 10 and under girls, first in 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly, 50 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststrokeSara Guillen, 17-18 year girls, first in 50 butterfly, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyleCalahan McColley, 13-14 year boys, first in 50 back, 50 butterflyRylee McColley, 15-16 year girls, first in 100 breaststroke, 50 breaststrokeKieren Morton, 17-18 year girls, first in 50 backstroke, 200 IM, 200 backstroke, 400 IM Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Swimmer Freestyle Backstroke Swimming Sport Butterfly Bozeman Barracuda Swim Club Weekend Breaststroke Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Take a historic hike down the old Milwaukee Railroad Bozeman 13U all-stars win Eastern Montana State Tournament Bandits claim second consecutive district championship Rodeo has 'best year ever' Tigers’ Sillitti to be inducted into MCA Hall of Fame