Bozeman Barracudas swimmer Reed Woodward, 11, competes during the Montana Long Course State Championships last Friday at the Bozeman Swim Center.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The 2021 Long Course swimming season wrapped up this past weekend with Bozeman hosting the Montana Summer Long Course State Championship meet.

Swimmers from across the state, all meeting set time standards to qualify to swim at the championship meet, raced over three full days.

At the end of the weekend, Billings Aquatic Club tallied the most points for both the men (919) and women (1,091). The local Bozeman Barracuda swimmers took second for both the men (750) and the women (951.5). Taking third for the men was the Missoula YMCA Swim Team (362) and the Missoula Aquatic Club (414) for the women.

The Bozeman Barracuda Swim Club was also awarded the Spirit Award for showing a tremendous amount of team energy to support their fellow swimmers and motivate each other to be their best.

Some standout Barracuda swimmers from the weekend include:

  • Julia Huffmaster, 15-16 year girls, first in 50 butterfly, 800 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 Individual Medley
  • Dylon Flikkema, 11-12 year girls, first in 50 backstroke, 200 backstroke
  • Cavan O’Connor, 11-12 year boys, first in 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 freestyle, 400 individual medley
  • Winston Sundeen, 13-14 year boys, first in 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 200 IM
  • Finley O’Connor, 10 and under boys, first in 50 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 IM
  • Maia Maganito, 10 and under girls, first in 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly, 50 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke
  • Sara Guillen, 17-18 year girls, first in 50 butterfly, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle
  • Calahan McColley, 13-14 year boys, first in 50 back, 50 butterfly
  • Rylee McColley, 15-16 year girls, first in 100 breaststroke, 50 breaststroke
  • Kieren Morton, 17-18 year girls, first in 50 backstroke, 200 IM, 200 backstroke, 400 IM

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

