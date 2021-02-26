The Bozeman Amateur Hockey Association is hosting several youth state tournaments, which began Friday morning and will end Sunday, at Bottcher Memorial and Ressler Motors ice rinks.
In the 19U girls tournament, Bozeman is ranked third out of seven teams. The Missoula Lady Bruins Red team is ranked No. 1 while the Missoula Lady Bruins Black team is No. 2. This is the first year Missoula is bringing two teams, as the champion has been from there the past four years.
An award ceremony for the 19U girls tournament will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The seniors will be honored, all-state selections will be announced and the Montana Amateur Hockey Association scholarship will be given away.
The Bozeman Icedogs and Butte Copper City Kings will be competing in the 14U girls tournament. They will play each other three times, once in Butte. Bozeman is ranked No. 1.
In the Squirt 10U A division, the Bozeman Icedogs are ranked No. 1 while the Missoula Bruins are No. 2. Missoula took the championship last year.
