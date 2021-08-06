Atlanta Falcons to host girls flag football clinics in Bozeman, Missoula By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 6, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, seen here on Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona, has long been committed to improving access to youth sports in Montana. AP Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two free girls flag football clinics are coming to Montana this month as part of a longstanding commitment by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank to make youth sports accessible in the state.Blank’s philanthropy has brought football camps to Montana in years past, but this is the first clinic specifically geared toward girls flag football it has offered here.The clinics will be held from noon-3 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the University of Montana’s Washington-Grizzly Stadium and from noon-3 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Montana State’s Bobcat Stadium. There is no cap on the number of spots available. The clinics are open to girls entering eighth grade through 12th grade. All skill levels are welcome. All participants will receive a free T-shirt, food and other merchandise. Attendees will receive instruction from NFL FLAG experts and former NFL players including Buddy Curry (Falcons, 1980-87), Bobby Butler (Falcons, 1981-92) and Izell Reese (Cowboys, Broncos and Bills, 1998-04).Similar outreach by Blank and the Falcons has helped spur the sanctioning of girls flag football as a high school sport in Georgia and Alabama in the last three years. Blank owns multiple ranches in Montana and has long made an effort to include the state in his philanthropic efforts, said Chris Millman, the vice president of community relations for AMB Sports + Entertainment, the parent group of the Falcons.The Montana High School Association executive board approved a pilot program for girls flag football earlier this year. The first two years of the program will be funded through the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. One of the objectives of holding the clinics is to help girls flag football grow in the state to the point that it might also be fully sanctioned in Montana high schools. “What we’re trying to do is use our collective energy, resources and spotlight being in the National Football League to help bring a new sport to the state of Montana on the high school level for girls,” Millman said, “and we believe flag football is a great opportunity for these young women to experience this great game that we have an opportunity to play every day.”To register for a clinic, contact community relations coordinator Danielle Renner at danielle.renner@falcons.nfl.com.Registration for the Bozeman clinic can also be achieved online here. To register for Missoula’s clinic, click here. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Flag Football National Football League American Football Sport Clinic Arthur Blank Chris Millman Montana University Of Montana Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Late inning score keeps Belgrade alive at state tournament Montana Showcase: Elite volleyball camp allows college coaches to recruit players Gallatin Valley 10U baseball team earns two wins at regional Gallatin Valley advances to championship game at State A tourney Gallatin Valley rallies to beat Glacier in semifinal at state tournament