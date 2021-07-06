Aaron Rodgers pumped his fist. Bryson DeChambeau raised his hands and gave his teammate a hug. They were congratulated by Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.
Montana provided the backdrop as two of the best golfers with two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks competed while raising millions of dollars for charity on live national television.
Mickelson and Brady teamed up against DeChambeau and Rodgers for The Match at The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. In modified alternate shot match play, DeChambeau and Rodgers won after taking a three-hole advantage with two remaining.
DeChambeau said accounting for the elevation was perplexing. At one point, he unexpectedly hit a 4 iron about 300 yards.
“It was a bit difficult, but I was glad I was able to get my partner up on the greens,” he said on TNT. “He was making everything today.”
Before the round, Rodgers told DeChambeau if he set him up for putts, they would thrive. Despite admitting he doesn’t golf much, Rodgers sunk five birdies.
Brady pointed out that Mickelson is 2-0 in The Match without Brady but 0-2 when he’s his teammate.
“We had fun. I thought I was the unfortunate variable between winning and losing,” Brady said. “I feel like I got a lot of work to do in my golf game, but happy for these two. They actually played amazing. Aaron killed it. Bryson was playing great. They were tough to beat today.”
Mickelson, a two-time winner of The Match, was more complimentary of Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback.
“I thought we played really well,” Mickelson said. “We made a lot of birdies. We shot quite a few under par. These guys played better.”
NBA legend Charles Barkley, a commentator during The Match, jabbed at Mickelson for choosing not to play with Barkley, despite them winning in the past.
“As the kids say, SMH, shaking my head,” Barkley said. “It was an awesome day. Thanks to TNT for putting this event on. Thanks to these four guys for giving their time and money. Great day. First time in Montana. It was amazing.”
As viewers across America soaked in the views over television — the general public and media were not allowed to attend — four of the most outstanding athletes in the world faced off.
Just off the green, DeChambeau chipped in on the first hole. This was the genesis of several impressive shots from all four players.
“From that point on,” Rodgers said, “I felt good about our chances.”
The two teams exchanged the lead and were tied after the first nine, which are traditionally the back nine but it was flipped for this event.
From the beginning, TNT brought on several famous guests for interviews during the round. Within the first few holes, the commentating crew — which featured Brian Anderson, Barkley and All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald — spoke to President Barack Obama. He launched My Brother’s Keeper, which addresses lack of opportunities for young people of color.
One segment featuring the organization, which arranged for kids to assist the television production of the event, showed them flying to Bozeman and expressing enthusiasm to arrive in the Treasure State. Obama called Montana one of the most beautiful places in the country.
To My Brother’s Keeper, $2.6 million was raised. Money for charities of the players’ choosing was brought in during various challenges throughout the round. After the day was done, 6.3 million meals were earned that will be donated to Feeding America.
NHL all-time scoring leader Wayne Gretzky and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also appeared on the broadcast.
The trash talk, which began the moment The Match lineup was announced, continued. Early on, Mickelson offered Rodgers a fist bump. The Packers quarterback and NFL MVP denied him.
On No. 7, when Rodgers found the green off the tee and Mickelson commended him, the commentators were convinced Mickelson was just buttering him up.
The banter persisted from everyone involved, as the four players had earpieces to hear what the commentators were saying throughout. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski called in during his nephew’s baseball game and spoke with Brady and Rodgers. Brady gave credit to Gronkowski and Mickelson for being reliable teammates.
DeChambeau and Mickelson often gave their partners meticulous advice. They were thoughtful in their shot selections. They gave viewers a first-hand look at their thought process.
Barkley, though, took the opportunity to poke fun at them.
“Could you imagine being in the car with these two guys?” he asked.
Slowly, though, witty remarks were replaced by kudos. All four players had their moments of strife on the course, making the shining ones that much more impressive.
Course members had wondered how pros would handle The Reserve. They now had their opportunity.
At one point, Brady attempted a long putt and missed. As everyone walked away because the hole was now over, he picked a ball out of his pocket, dropped it on the ground and hit another putt, like an average golfer would.
DeChambeau crushed drives, but some went well into the rough, requiring several people to search for his ball, a glimpse of weakness for the major winner. But on the 777-yard par 5, the eighth hole they played, he drove about 480 yards, which he figured would’ve been his longest tee shot in competition. He estimated he would’ve hit 550 yards if not for landing in the rough.
As Rodgers was hitting out of a bunker on that hole, a bear was spotted.
“If there’s a bear coming out here to scare me,” DeChambeau said later when wandering through tall grass, “I swear I will lose it.”
All throughout, Montana served as a distracting background. A moose, coyote and mountain goats were also seen later on. Cameras showcased the scenery of the area, including nearby rivers and mountains.
“I could sit here all night,” Anderson said before the broadcast signed off. “This is some view we have here.”
