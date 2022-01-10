Cotton named Chronicle's new sports editor By Chronicle Staff Jan 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parker Cotton has been named the new sports editor for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.Cotton, who has served as a reporter on the Chronicle’s sports desk since last March, will oversee the Chronicle’s coverage of Montana State University and high schools in the Bozeman area.Cotton replaces Colton Pool, who is leaving the Chronicle for a writing position with BetMGM, an online sportsbook.“Colton led our sports section admirably over the past few years, and it’s not going to be easy to replace him,” said Michael Wright, the Chronicle’s managing editor. “However, I’m confident Parker is up to the task, and I think he’ll be able to take the section to new heights.” Before joining the Chronicle, Cotton was a reporter at the Danville Register & Bee in Virginia, where he covered news and sports. A graduate of the University of Northern Colorado, he has also covered high school and college sports in North Dakota and Virginia, along with professional sports for Forbes and the Associated Press in Washington, D.C.“Colton Pool is one of my very best friends, and I hate to lose him as a coworker, but I’m honored to be named his replacement as sports editor,” Cotton said. “Bozeman has been very welcoming to me in my short amount of time here. I’ve quickly fallen in love with the city, and I hope to continue the Chronicle’s proven track record of excellent sports coverage in the Gallatin Valley.”Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cotton Sports Editor Journalism Sport Publishing University Bozeman Daily Chronicle Michael Wright High School Bozeman Parker Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Lifelong motivation, self-discipline led Butte's Tommy Mellott to national prominence with Montana State North Dakota State takes victory in national championship over Montana State Pool: The absence of Tommy Mellott changed the complexion of Montana State's national championship loss Montana State associate AD Dan Davies reflects on career, involvement with championship teams Welsch: Once again, Montana State painfully learns first-hand what it’ll take to match the NDSU ‘machine’