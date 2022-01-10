Parker Cotton mug
Parker Cotton has been named the new sports editor for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Cotton, who has served as a reporter on the Chronicle’s sports desk since last March, will oversee the Chronicle’s coverage of Montana State University and high schools in the Bozeman area.

Cotton replaces Colton Pool, who is leaving the Chronicle for a writing position with BetMGM, an online sportsbook.

“Colton led our sports section admirably over the past few years, and it’s not going to be easy to replace him,” said Michael Wright, the Chronicle’s managing editor. “However, I’m confident Parker is up to the task, and I think he’ll be able to take the section to new heights.”

Before joining the Chronicle, Cotton was a reporter at the Danville Register & Bee in Virginia, where he covered news and sports. A graduate of the University of Northern Colorado, he has also covered high school and college sports in North Dakota and Virginia, along with professional sports for Forbes and the Associated Press in Washington, D.C.

“Colton Pool is one of my very best friends, and I hate to lose him as a coworker, but I’m honored to be named his replacement as sports editor,” Cotton said. “Bozeman has been very welcoming to me in my short amount of time here. I’ve quickly fallen in love with the city, and I hope to continue the Chronicle’s proven track record of excellent sports coverage in the Gallatin Valley.”

Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com.

