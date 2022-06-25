Siobhan Gilmartin was hoping this would finally be a “normal” year for her senior swimmers.
The head coach of both Bozeman and Gallatin’s swimming teams reflected on what these athletes have been through during their years of high school: the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, a pandemic-altered 2021 and the Omicron variant sidelining at least half the teams at various points this past season.
The upcoming season was supposed to be an exciting one. The city was set to host two regular season meets and the state meet for all classes at the Bozeman Swim Center, which is home to a 50-meter indoor pool.
But when the swim center was closed indefinitely on May 19, those plans went down the drain.
“(Swimming is) one of the few high school sports that anyone can be a part of — regardless of ability or experience,” Gilmartin said. “And that’s so invaluable right now, as we’re coming off years of isolation due to COVID-19. Taking away an opportunity like that for our high schoolers is just heartbreaking.”
Before planned renovations to the swim center’s HVAC system, a report from local firm Morrison-Majerle found structural damage to the building’s roof and walls during inspections in January and April. A letter from Bozeman’s Chief Building Officer Ben Abbey on May 20 deemed the building an unsafe structure and that “heavy snowfall or a seismic event” could cause the building to collapse. The city later announced the swim center would be closed for at least six months.
The abrupt closure of the facility has displaced many user groups in the Bozeman swim community, including lap swimmers, various swim teams, water aerobics classes and more.
“It’s imperative for me to swim,” said Vanessa Foerster, a professional triathlete in Bozeman. “And with (only the one) indoor facility that’s made for lap swimming, it’s highly crucial. It’s a really important part of my training and my success.”
Cami Yovich, a recent graduate of Gallatin High and a member of the Bozeman Barracudas Swim Club, said dealing with the loss of the swim center has been like “going through the grieving process.”
“It was shock (and) horror to find all that out the way it happened,” said Yovich, who will swim for Ramapo College of New Jersey next year. “It feels like we lost something big, something bigger than myself and bigger than this team.”
Voicing concern to the city
Rylee McColley found out about the closure on her 16th birthday.
The rising junior at Bozeman High said there were a lot of “mixed emotions” that went into several members of the Barracudas speaking about the swim center closure at the city commission meeting on May 24.
“A lot of us were ready to finally be heard and appreciated and get the recognition that we deserved,” McColley said. “I think a lot of us just want other people to understand our situation because this has never happened to anybody else. You just want to share your story and have people understand.”
Professional triathlete Haley Chura said she was sitting behind some of the high schoolers and was encouraged by them to share her piece as well.
“I spoke for myself, in my own experience, but I also spoke because those kids are so passionate, and I thought it was pretty cool that they were participating in public discourse,” Chura said.
Foerster, who was also in attendance, said it was “inspiring to have such brave young kids in the community that are willing to stand up for something that really matters to them.”
McColley said she was appreciative of the support.
“Having my teammates there (with me) just really made it known that the Bozeman Barracudas were there to say what we needed to say,” McColley said. “We were like a family up there when we talked to the city, and I think that was really important.”
Paul Grigsby, who’s been swimming in Bozeman for about 20 years, said that meeting, along with the closure itself, was the catalyst for organizing the lap swimmers user group as well. Grigsby said he and other lap swimmers had been voicing their concerns about staff shortages and reduced hours for the past 18 months or so.
After hearing more perspectives from other user groups, Grigsby set up a follow-up meeting for the lap swimmers to speak with City Manager Jeff Mihelich and other city personnel on June 9. To help, Dave Weiss, who’s been swimming in Bozeman since 1994, compiled a list of fellow swimmers and their contact information to learn more about their needs or thoughts on the matter.
Chura said she felt “really positive” following the meeting. Grigsby emphasized the importance of addressing and finding solutions to this issue, and that he feels the city is taking steps in the right direction.
“You could, in hindsight, criticize them, but that doesn’t do any good,” Grigsby said. “They should have been paying more attention to it over the years, but at least they seem (to now) be stepping up to the plate, and I appreciate the city for doing that.”
Foerster said it isn’t fair to place the blame on any one person for Bozeman being in this predicament. But whether it’s through the two meetings with the city commission or any other updates from the city, Foerster said she hasn’t heard city representatives say “I’m sorry” for this happening.
“Those words have never been said, and I think that that’s a problem,” Foerster said. “That’s why I feel like we still have a long way to go because no one wants to take responsibility. Everyone wants to point fingers elsewhere and abdicate responsibility and just blame the problem on other things or other people.”
With the swim center closed — and the Montana State natatorium still unavailable following a roof collapse in 2019 — the only public pool available for Bozeman swimmers is Bogert Pool, which is outdoors.
To help accommodate, the city opened Bogert a week ahead of its June 13 opening date for lap swimmers. There is also a regularly updated schedule to inform all user groups on the city’s website.
On June 7, the city also announced the acceleration of plans to build a second aquatic facility on the west side of town, which will include aquatics and library branches. Plans had been discussed as far back as 2012, but the recent closure to the swim center brought the issue back to the forefront.
Mihelich announced plans to put funding up to a vote in November 2023. If the vote succeeds, there would be further design and engineering work in 2024, construction in 2025 and a potential opening in 2026. Mihelich specified these were tentative dates.
As for the swim center, the city announced June 17 it has signed a contract with local engineering firm Cushing Terrell to assist in design and repairs. A one-week initial assessment will be followed by a design period of four to six weeks. After that, with design and funding approvals, the city will hire a contractor to make necessary repairs.
“Meetings between the city and swim center user groups have resulted in open communication,” city spokesperson Dani Hess said. “We’ve heard from the community the need to prioritize this issue and we are doing everything we can to optimize pool space and time at Bogert. We are excited to bring on 19 new lifeguards and get them trained so that we can continue to increase capacity at Bogert Pool.”
Creative solutions
In the meantime, Bozeman swimmers have been displaced. Some private pools in town have tried to help.
Eagle Mount has allowed user groups with reservations access to the aquatics center on its campus, while the Ridge Athletic Club has also opened its doors to new visitors.
“It’s just what, hopefully, most people do is try to help out when they can without having an adverse impact (on your business),” said Steve Roderick, the Ridge Athletic Club’s owner/general manager. “If you can help your community, it’s (a responsibility and) feels good to do. We’ve always endeavored to try to do that.”
Some swimmers, though, have looked elsewhere. Chura and Foerster have split their training time between Bogert and the Butte YMCA. (The Bozeman YMCA’s aquatics programs are conducted at Eagle Mount.)
While that has worked as a short-term solution, they’re both skeptical about having to make that drive beyond this summer.
“It’s not a safe commute multiple times a week during winter,” Foerster said. “So while I’m willing to do it now, it’s something that I’m going to have to reconsider when the snow starts to fly.”
The triathletes also said Bogert isn’t ideal either because swimming outdoors in the summer means the water is warmer. Some of that disinclination is personal preference, but it can also be dangerous, especially for lap swimmers, to be in water warmer than 80 degrees.
Foerster — who started swimming at 5:30 a.m. to definitively secure a lane pre-closure — said the rain has helped cool things off recently, but she is concerned about later in the summer.
Chura is uneasy as well, but she is doing her best to stay positive about the situation.
“Is it the best place to do a workout?” Chura said. “Probably no, but it’s functional.”
The Barracudas have taken a different approach. Head coach Hans Dersch said he had been trying to draw the city’s attention to the shortcomings of the swim center since he arrived as the coach in March 2020.
Dersch and his coaching staff did their part to help out, he said, including gaining Red Cross Lifeguard Certification to assist in the staff shortage. The goal was to be lifeguards for their own practices and meets — without charging the city. But when Dersch applied to be a lifeguard at the swim center, he was troubled by the city’s response.
“(They asked me), ‘Are you willing to clean toilets?’” Dersch said. “We’re trying to solve a crisis here and you’re asking me if I’m willing to clean toilets?”
His main gripes came from the upkeep and management of the facility. At the same time, Dersch was appreciative of the space, which he said is still better than the grotto in Dekalb County, Georgia, that he swam in growing up.
“Was it the greatest facility in the world? Of course not,” Dersch said. “It’s old, but it was still serviceable. It had its flaws, but it still served a great public need.”
After his initial dismay at the swim center closing — “I just kind of rolled my eyes because we’re used to this” — Dersch said the Barracudas have taken matters into their own hands.
The first step was to find new water in town so the team could continue practicing. While that was in the works, Dersch thought back to his early days of coaching the Barracudas.
At that time, the team was displaced due to the onset of COVID-19 and forced to do “dryland” practices that included a mix of running, bodyweight calisthenics, bear crawls, hill climbs, push-ups and burpees. Those methods, based on Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) training, made a return this summer.
As for actually swimming, the team has spent time at Riverside Country Club, the Lewis & Clark Motel and, mainly, Bogert Pool. Swimming outside at Bogert hasn’t been the easiest transition, Yovich said.
“We are at the mercy of the weather,” Yovich said. “We’re at the mercy of scheduling and all this new chaos and it has sucked. And part of it is just fear of the unknown, all the change. And I understand that and I also understand that this is not something that we are able to control. But it sucks.”
McColley added that she and other team members have tried to stay positive, but that’s been harder to do as the days go by.
“I think for now, a lot of us are trying to just be grateful for the pool that we have,” McColley said. “But it’s definitely starting to weigh down on a lot of the older kids’ mental health and definitely the younger kids as well.”
What doesn’t help is the condition of Bogert itself. Dersch said Bogert didn’t have lane lines or flags anymore and, at 25 yards, isn’t designed to be a competition pool. The Barracudas have lane lines, though, and Dersch said the team offered to install its supply.
“But we were told (by the city) that their concern is if someone sits on the line or pulls on it, it will actually cause a wall to cave in and collapse,” Dersch said. “And so they’ve replaced it with ropes instead. I’m not sure I see the difference. But again, is that the best Bozeman can do?”
As they’ve adjusted to Bogert, Dersch said he’s mindful if the water temperature gets much over 80 degrees. The team has also used caution tape as makeshift lane flags.
“It’s been hard using an outdoor pool, but we’ve made it work,” McColley said. “I think that just shows that Barracudas can make everything work.”
That’s been the mindset for Dersch especially. He said his coaching staff’s main priority has been doing whatever necessary to “keep our kids prepared to be competitive,” despite the circumstances.
“This team’s been around for (about) 50 years in Bozeman,” Dersch said. “It’s our responsibility to keep it going. And we have the means. We have the team and we have the resources to make it happen. We’re not waiting for the city to fix this for us.”
Looking ahead
In the midst of consoling her heartbroken high schoolers about the closure, Gilmartin sat down with her son, Robert, 8, to break the news to him. Robert also swims for the Barracudas.
“And he just burst into tears and said, ‘We’re not going to be able to swim anymore?’” Gilmartin said. “And I hadn’t even really considered the breadth of the ages impacted, all the way from my 8-year-old son to my 18-year-old swimmers are filled with uncertainty and sadness at this loss.”
Having to relocate upcoming events doesn’t help ease the pain, either. The high school state meet has already been granted to Great Falls. The two home meets for Bozeman and Gallatin will instead take place elsewhere. And the Barracudas were set to host the MT Swim Long Course State Championship in late July, but that meet has been shifted to Missoula.
“So all the families, the hundreds of families that would have been here in hotels and eating at restaurants in Bozeman are instead going to Missoula,” Dersch said.
Along with those events, the city recently shared that the swim center receives around 1,200 visitors per week. The age of visitors spans from children learning to swim to people in their 80s.
With that wide age range in mind, both Weiss and Gimartin said the collective focus should be on finding water to accommodate all swimmers.
“Swim teams have needs, the lap swimmers have needs, the water aerobics people have needs, families who like to bring their kids to splash around and take swim lessons have needs,” Weiss said. “And (I hope) to have everyone, all the different groups, kind of work together to try to help work with the city to come up with good solutions instead of a bunch of (groups saying), ‘Our needs are more important than your needs.’”
Gilmartin said the Bozeman swim community has needed to be creative “for a long time.” She compared it to her days growing up in Missoula some 30 years ago, when the city had three short-course pools and an outdoor long-course pool available.
When the Grizzly Pool on the University of Montana’s campus was shut down for construction during Gilmartin’s freshman year of high school, there were still viable options for swimmers.
That isn’t the case in Bozeman.
“So if any group of people is equipped to (handle the adversity), we are,” Gilmartin said. “But I think it just starts to feel like nobody cares, or that we’re invisible and the city would be fine without us. I don’t want to be negative, but sometimes it can just kind of feel like, how did it even get to this point?”