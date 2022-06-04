Outside of playing professional soccer, Alexa Coyle has had two main career goals: starting her own business and helping out the next generation of female athletes.
Coyle said that comes from her time playing soccer at Bozeman High (2013-17) and at the University of Montana (2017-21), where she was an All-Big Sky forward for the Griz.
“That’s really inspired me to want to give back and help some of these young girls develop skills and learn things that I wish I had known sooner,” Coyle said, “but also provide them inspiration and motivation from my experiences that really they can achieve the goals that they want to — even being from a small town and a less-populated state.”
After graduating from UM with a business degree and an MBA, Coyle started her professional soccer career with Hibernian FC of the Scottish Women’s Premier League. There she met teammate Toni Malone, a native of Springfield, Oregon, who played at Oregon State. Malone had similar aspirations of wanting to give back to female athletes.
As the duo had more conversations, Coyle said they started to build out what a potential business model could look like. They workshopped it for a few months — including building a website, designing a logo and landing on what services they wanted to offer — before eventually launching The Female Edge on March 18.
The Female Edge offers five main services, with the focal point being “Mindset Mentoring.” That includes one-on-one sessions to discuss strengths and weaknesses, improve self-confidence and detail exact motivation and purpose for playing their respective sport.
Other services range from college recruitment assistance to film analysis to helping athletes find opportunities to compete professionally. Coyle said they also offer personalized training plans for soccer players, but The Female Edge is open to female athletes from any sport.
“Ultimately, I think we landed on all of these because we really wanted to be able to directly impact females without actually having to be in person with them as well,” Coyle said. “And so we felt that with all these services, we could provide value and work with girls all over the country and the world.”
After promoting the company on social media and reaching out to former club coaches and the Hibernian youth academy, Coyle said they’ve worked with eight athletes so far — two in Scotland and the other six in the United States. The age range is mainly from middle school to seniors in high school. Coyle added that they’ve also recently helped Karsyn Hasch, a defender for Los Angeles Galaxy-San Diego of the Women’s Premier Soccer League, find her footing in the professional soccer scene.
One thing that sets The Female Edge apart, Coyle said, is its personalization with each athlete, especially regarding goals for college and beyond.
“And so it’s really important, and me and Toni feel really strongly in making it personalized, because every girl does have such different desires,” Coyle said. “And we believe it’s so important to consider all those things for successful achievement of their goals in any way outside of sport as well.”
That includes building a “sense of community” between The Female Edge and its clients.
“And that mentorship and the relationship we build with them — it doesn’t start and end with the service that we do with them or the mentoring we do with them, however long that lasts,” Coyle said. “We just really want to emphasize that we just want to make an impact and help girls reach their goals in their (respective sports).”
Coyle also wants The Female Edge to play a role in the growth of women’s athletics, building off recent developments like the growth of the WNBA and the U.S. women’s soccer team’s successful pay equity lawsuit.
“I mean, it’s a massive movement right now,” Coyle said. “And I think, yeah, that’s just important to us and something that really hits home. And I think if we can continue inspiring and motivating and helping female athletes reach their goals and believe in themselves, I think that just would mean so much to us.”
Currently, The Female Edge consists of just Coyle and Malone, but they anticipate future company growth. In the meantime, Coyle said the mission is for her and Malone to continue building up the next generation.
“I think ultimately, we just truly want to impact young females in sports,” Coyle said. “And our inspiration for this business truly comes from just really wanting to help them reach their goals.”