Without leading scorer Darian White, Montana State women fall at Idaho State

By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff
Jan 1, 2022

Playing without its leading scorer and starting point guard, Darian White, Montana State used stingy defense and a strong effort at the free-throw line in a battle with the Big Sky's preseason favorite. But Idaho State still won 67-57 Saturday afternoon in Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho.

Montana State (7-8, 2-2 Big Sky) trailed 27-22 at intermission and traded baskets with the Bengals before finally taking a 41-38 lead with 3 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the quarter as Kola Bad Bear converted a three-point play. Idaho State (7-6, 3-1) however, closed out the third period on a 12-3 run to take a 50-44 lead into the final frame.

"Our kids played with a lot of heart," MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. "We were undermanned, and we had some kids playing a lot of long minutes."

The Bengals used another 12-3 run to open the fourth quarter, taking its largest lead of the contest at 62-47 with 2:26 left. Three consecutive steals and baskets by Katelynn Limardo with under two minutes remaining closed the margin to 62-54. ISU's Diaba Konate closed out the game converting three of four from the free-throw line to secure the win.

"Fatigue caught up to us in the second half," Binford said. "Our biggest disappointment was rebounding and giving them too many second and third possessions. We gave (Estefania) Ors too many uncontested looks and she knocked down the open shot."

Bad Bear and Leia Beattie paced MSU offensively, recording 17 and 12 points, respectively. Bad Bear finished the game connecting on 11 of 13 from the line and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Beattie converted 4 of 9 from the field. As a team, the Bobcats shot 35% from the floor, including just 13% (2 of 16) from long distance. MSU did most of its damage at the free-throw line, connecting on 19 of 24.

"We talked at halftime about establishing our post presence," Binford said. "We just didn't have good movement inside-out and we didn't get our 3-ball game going. Our defense gave us a chance, but we have to get the job done on both ends of the floor."

Ors, a 5-foot-10 graduate student from Altura, Spain, finished with a career-high 31 points, including a 7-of-11 effort from beyond the 3-point line.

ISU, which held a 45-30 advantage under the glass, was led by Callie Bourne, Montana Oltrogge and Tomekia Whitman with eight rebounds apiece.

Montana State hosts Idaho on Thursday night in Worthington Arena.