Katelynn Limardo patiently dribbled to her right, scanning the court from the wing. From the corner, Leia Beattie cut to the basket. Limardo sent a bounce pass her way, setting Beattie up for an easy layup.
Montana State’s lead increased from three to five points with less than two minutes remaining.
A little while later, after Utah Valley had slashed the lead back down to three, Darian White drove to the hoop. She passed back out to Kola Bad Bear, who sent the ball back to Limardo beyond the arc. With 16 seconds to go and just as the shot clock expired, Limardo drained the 3. The Bobcats were back up by six.
Even with little time to formulate a game plan this week, the Bobcats knew exactly how to attack their opponent. Despite a late Utah Valley run, the Bobcats (3-3) held on for a 66-63 win on Saturday in Utah.
“Finding a way to finish the game,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said, “I think you’re going to be really proud.”
This contest was arranged earlier this week after MSU’s two games against Southern Utah on Thursday and Saturday were canceled. SUU women’s basketball activities were paused this week due to multiple COVID-19 cases among those closely tied to the program.
Binford told the Chronicle that UVU called MSU at around 5 p.m. Thursday after the Wolverines’ game Saturday was postponed against Simpson University, which had a member of its program test positive for COVID-19 according to a Montana State news release.
The Bobcats were close to scheduling two opponents this week. MSU and UVU officials had been in contact since the two programs’ original contest in December was canceled. With a chance to quickly line up a game, the Bobcats were on a plane by 6 a.m. Friday heading to Utah.
After a taxing practice and internal scrimmage on Thursday, Binford said Friday was supposed to be a day off for the team. Instead, the players were practicing in Utah on Friday morning after about four hours of sleep, getting ready for a game the next day.
Binford tried to keep the scouting report as simple as possible.
“It’s been a rollercoaster,” she said. “We were pretty happy to compete today. … Both teams, I thought this was going to be great for both of us.”
Though the Bobcats may have been exhausted, no one had to take on an overwhelming load of responsibilities. They relied on their depth, rarely depending on one single player. This was especially crucial as leading scorers Tori Martell and White scored six and five points, respectively.
The Bobcats’ bench turned in 29 points. MSU finished 23 of 59 (39%) from the field, and all but two of those makes came off assists as White led the way with five. Eight Bobcats totaled at least five points.
This illustrates the type of ball movement Binford had been hoping for when she felt her team relied too much on 3-point shooting a month ago.
Once Martell and White play to their potential, and the rest of MSU’s cast does the same, Binford said the Bobcats will be “dangerous.”
“Just really proud of how they got each other involved,” Binford said. “I thought it was a step in the right direction.”
The Wolverines put together small scoring runs early on, but MSU steadily kept building its lead.
MSU’s Gabby Mocchi continuously made impressive defensive plays, especially early on. The junior scored nine of her career-high 13 points in the first half.
Then Limardo, a freshman, chipped in nine of her team-best 15 points in the third quarter. She finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Mocchi set an example for her younger teammates, Binford said, by the way she made correct plays offensively and defensively. The coach’s favorite part of the game was observing how excited her team was whenever Mocchi made one of those crucial plays.
“She produced. When your number is called, you just want to be ready for those opportunities,” Binford said. “She took what the defense gave her and kept it simple, and the team fed off of that.”
Montana State had a 10-point advantage with 4:29 to play. The Wolverines (2-1) kept chipping away and cut the lead down to a single possession three times in the final 2:16.
Binford felt the Bobcats showed some fatigue. Worried this may happen before the game, Binford allowed her players to sleep instead of holding their traditional pregame morning shootaround.
The Bobcats mustered enough energy and had an answer each time the Wolverines crept close to victory. Binford believed it was a showcase of resiliency, proving they were capable of winning in close situations. The experience gained in those types of dilemmas was the reason the Bobcats scheduled the game in the first place.
“The bottom line is you try to focus on doing what you do well,” Binford said. “You have to adapt.”
