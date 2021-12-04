White scores 19, Beattie 18 as Montana State women move to 2-0 in Big Sky play By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State guard Leia Beattie dribbles the ball up court during a game against Sacramento State on Saturday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State forward Lexi Deden shoots a layup over Sacramento State guard Jakira Wilson on Saturday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State’s Gabby Mocchi secured the team’s second offensive rebound of the possession. She felt pressure from a Sacramento State defender behind her and balanced on her toes along the baseline, but Mocchi ultimately found an escape route underneath the rim.She dished to a cutting Leia Beattie, who elevated for a shot and was fouled by Lianna Tillman. Not only did Beattie hit both of her ensuing free throws, but it was Tillman’s fifth and final foul, leaving the Hornets without their main source of offense for the final moments of Saturday’s contest at Worthington Arena.Beattie’s free throws put the Bobcats ahead by eight with 1 minute, 37 seconds to play, and Sac State never got closer than four points the rest of the way. MSU claimed a 76-69 win to move to 2-0 in the Big Sky and 4-5 overall. The Bobcats won their third consecutive game. “I think our mentality has shifted. I think we’ve turned a corner in that regard,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “We still have a lot of growing up to do, and improvement, but this was the most complete game we’ve had so far from start to finish on both ends.”Montana State hit 7 of 8 free throws in the final 1:20 to stave off the Hornets (3-6, 0-2) down the stretch — five from Darian White and two others from Beattie. In that same time frame, Kola Bad Bear had a block in the post, White secured a steal and Katelynn Limardo forced a jump ball. Collectively, they were the type of winning plays MSU expected of itself.“It’s kind of what our kids know we are,” Binford said.Beattie finished with career highs in points (18) and rebounds (eight), adding to a strong weekend that also featured 11 points against Northern Colorado on Thursday.“It’s huge starting out in this conference 2-0,” Beattie said. “There’s a lot of parity in this conference this year. A lot of teams are right in it together, so it’s huge starting off like that.”Similar to the team’s strong start against the Bears, the Bobcats began the first quarter against the Hornets with a certain vigor.Beattie hit a pair of 3-pointers and added another bucket off an offensive rebound, contributing mightily to a 15-6 stretch at the start. “She brings so much energy to the team,” White said of Beattie. “You see her ability these last two games, even more than these last two games, her ability to score. She’s consistent and really starting to prove herself. She’s really fun to play with.”The Bobcats limited Sac State to 3-of-11 shooting in the first 10 minutes, leading to a 21-11 advantage going to the second.The Hornets made up a bit of ground in the second quarter, scoring 19 points to MSU’s 16. Ten of those Sac State points came in the paint.The teams matched each other with 39 points in the second half, but MSU still had Sac State’s outside shooting to contend with.Under first-year head coach Mark Campbell, the Hornets play a vastly different game than in years past, when 3-pointers and quick shots made up a bulk of the team’s offensive schemes. Sac State entered Saturday with Tillman, a graduate transfer point guard from Pacific, leading the conference in scoring (19.6 points per game) and attempting more than 20 shots per game. Her heavy shooting load again dominated Sac State’s possessions, as she finished with 14 points on 7-of-19 shooting.“We know she’s really dynamic. We’ve got one of those as well,” Binford said. “We know she loves to continue rubbing you into the ball screen action. We were really trying to be in place and contest shots with her because she gets really dynamic when she gets closer to the rim.”At times, the defensive tactic of crowding Tillman in the lane led to outside shots for others. Even though the Hornets don’t rely on the 3-pointer as much as previous teams have, they still hit 11 to stay within striking distance. Katie Peneueta and Jessica Rios were particularly dangerous, hitting five and four 3-pointers, respectively. Peneueta finished with 15 points, and Rios had 12. Summer Menke also had a dozen for Sacramento State.Montana State answered with White’s 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Bad Bear also tallied 13 points. Limardo had seven, and Mocchi and Lexi Deden each contributed five.MSU also took great care of the ball, committing just five turnovers, signifying to White the team shared the ball well and made smart plays. It was, in a sense, a performance borne out of being challenged in the first part of the team’s nonconference schedule.“The coaches put us in some hard situations,” White said. “They believed in us. And just playing the tougher teams that we did in the beginning, it allowed us to have the preparation that we needed.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leia Beattie Darian White Sport Basketball Lianna Tillman Msu Rebound Sacramento Team Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you