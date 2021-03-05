Tricia Binford regretted that she only realized after the game how close Tori Martell was to breaking a school record again.
If she had known about Martell, the Montana State head coach would’ve approached the end of Friday’s contest differently. The Bobcats had a win essentially locked up against Sacramento State. That was in large part because of Martell, who had made seven 3-pointers already.
In MSU’s season opener, Martell made eight 3s to set the program’s single-game record. Binford would’ve drawn up a few more plays for Martell if she had known how close the Bobcats senior was to breaking the record again.
But Binford was focused on the Big Sky tournament. She wanted Martell and the rest of her players in MSU’s usual rotation to be fully ready next week.
“When you’re in coach mode,” Binford said, “you think about getting kids off the court and getting rest.”
Martell finished 7 for 12 from 3-point range for a game-high 23 points, powering MSU to an 81-66 victory at Sac State to conclude the regular season. The Bobcats (16-6, 13-3 Big Sky) will be a top-three seed at the conference tournament and will have a first-round bye next week in Boise, Idaho.
Binford lamented several times the Bobcats didn’t have a stronger performance in the second of the two-game series against Big Sky opponents throughout the regular season. After nearly being upset against Sac State on Wednesday following a subpar shooting performance, that wasn’t the case this time.
“Really proud of how we started this game,” Binford said. “I felt like we put two solid halves together. … I thought it was much better start to finish. That’s what you’re looking for this time of year.”
Martell sparked the Bobcats to start. She made 5 of her first 7 3s.
After Friday, Martell has 206 3-pointers in her career, making her third on MSU’s all-time list. Katie Bussey (2008-12) is first with 254.
“She just started off on fire, and the team fed off of that,” Binford said of Martell. “Any look is a good look for us when the ball is finding her hands.”
MSU standout point guard Darian White also provided pivotal plays, especially defensively.
Early on, White grabbed an offensive rebound, and her ensuing putback gave the Bobcats an early 8-2 lead.
Later in the third, White’s steal led to her jumper on the other end five seconds later. Less than 10 seconds after that, another steal by White led to her fast-break layup.
This gave the Bobcats a 16-point advantage, their largest lead of the contest at that point.
White finished with 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting. She also had team highs of five steals and seven assists to go with four rebounds.
“There’s just nobody like her. She’s so dynamic,” Binford said. “I couldn’t take her off the court. … She’s really special, and she steps up to the moment if it’s a tight situation and you need something. She’ll make it happen whether you’re on offense or defense.”
After MSU shot 29% on Wednesday, Binford said Martell’s performance on Friday gave the rest of the Bobcats confidence. MSU made 28 of 65 field goals (43%) and 14 of 31 3-pointers (45%). Leia Beattie was 3 for 3, all from beyond the arc, for nine points as 10 Bobcats scored.
“We just had a steady balance today,” Binford said. “I’m proud of them for working on that and finding that.”
The Bobcats forced 18 turnovers and turned them into 25 points. They totaled 14 fast-break points.
Sac State shot 39% from the field and 6 of 23 (26%) on 3s. Jordan Olivares led the Hornets (2-21, 2-18) with 17 points.
“Overall I thought our intensity was much better,” Binford said. “We want to get back to who we are on the defensive end.”
Binford emphasized the Bobcats must be more disciplined next week.
However, all season the coach noted MSU’s goal was to win a Big Sky championship. Considering the Bobcats are among the top teams in the conference, Binford believes that is still attainable.
“Now you get a fresh new start, and you’ve got to lock in and do your job,” Binford said. “If we execute on both ends of the floor, we can compete with anybody.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.