Her daughter next to her, Tricia Binford noticed her younger players were out of position while breaking down her team’s film from practice.
The Montana State head coach realized that’s because they didn’t have any habits built yet. They weren’t finding their place in their transition defense because they weren’t moving on to the next play following an offensive possession.
Then Binford pointed out Tori Martell to her daughter. Martell, after years of experience, had simply been in the correct spot instantly out of instinct.
“Those small details are what make Tori really great,” Binford said.
Excellence, Binford tells her team, is possible through habits and process. Martell has worked through the process of winning a Big Sky regular season title as the Bobcats did a season ago. She’s created important routines that set an example for her peers.
That’s why Martell will be crucial to the Bobcats this season. She will be the team’s lone senior when they begin their season at 2 p.m. Sunday against North Dakota at Worthington Arena.
“She shows the value of excellence. When you have a culture of excellence, it’s what you look like on film every single day, what you look like on a daily basis,” Binford said. “I know what Tori is going to look like in the classroom by how she lives her life, how she prepares and how she goes about her business. She makes sacrifices in her life to be great and excellent in those areas. She puts priorities into the things that matter to her in her life. When you look at her on the court, those habits are there.”
Martell said, over the years, she’s learned the importance of providing a reliable presence to her teammates. That, she said, is the most important thing she can bring to the Bobcats.
She grasped that through difficulty, she admitted. As a freshman, she was frustrated by her lack of playing time. She struggled to manage spending so much time on the sideline.
However, she responded. She averaged 8.4 points in MSU’s final eight contests that season.
“I think the biggest thing looking back is wishing I had handled that different and been a better teammate,” Martell said. “I think there’s always that aspect of the game that is the most important. Playing comes and goes, but I think you should always be a good teammate. That should be the No. 1 priority.”
Martell steadily increased her role, starting in 18 games as a sophomore and totaling 7.2 points per contest. She was a constant threat to score from the perimeter, as she was third on the team with 46 3-pointers.
She started just four games as a junior, but she was more pivotal. When all-Big Sky guard Oliana Squires missed two games due to an injury, Martell stepped into the starting lineup and averaged 15 points in those two games.
When the Bobcats were at full strength, Martell posed as a consistent threat to spark their offense. She chipped in 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. She also led the team with 60 3-pointers, and her 44.1% mark from beyond the arc was second in conference play on her way to becoming the third Bobcat to ever become the Big Sky top reserve of the year.
Martell will enter her senior season eighth on MSU’s career list for 3-pointers made with 142.
Martell admitted to Binford she now liked starting games on the bench to first observe opponents’ strategies before she takes the floor.
Those who enter games off the bench, Binford said, have to be exemplary teammates. Martell will enter her first season as a full-time starter, but she’s already set a standard for underclassmen trying to earn more minutes.
“She knows what it looks like to win a Big Sky title,” Binford said. “She knows the expectation and how hard it is to do that on a daily basis. All of us can talk about wanting to be Big Sky champions, and we’re going to work for that, but it’s a responsibility and it’s not easy. Tori has lived it.
“She knows how you need to prepare for it when you’re traveling on a road trip. She knows what it’s like when you’re managing a full class load and getting yourself physically and mentally ready to play at an elite level.”
Martell’s offseason has been far from easy because of those academic commitments.
For multiple days a week, she woke up at 5:30 a.m. and completed 10-hour clinicals as she pursues a degree in nursing. She would have to line up individual makeup practices with Binford.
Other days of the week she might be late for practice because of other responsibilities. On top of that, she would have to carve out time for weight lifting.
As Martell explained her day-to-day schedule, Binford cut in.
“I don’t think people understand how on top of it she is from a time-management perspective,” Binford said. “She will literally come into my office with her week schedule and plan that out because she’s not able to make up practice time like the rest of the team so she always is a week ahead. Pretty challenging to do.”
Martell has been an all-Big Sky academic selection each of the past three years. But she called this semester “the most intense” one of her collegiate career. She said this has only “added a few more levels of stress” as the Bobcats have tried to handle the challenges that come with preparing to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel like it was really tough for me at times because I didn’t feel like I was part of the team because I was never there,” Martell said. “I was never able to be with the newcomers so I didn’t really have good relationships with them yet. But I feel like I’m starting to build those a little bit more now and getting to spend a little bit more time with them, which is good.”
As she has throughout her career, Martell has tried to look at this time with a positive attitude. She pointed to the last two weeks and how appreciative she has been to find more time to practice with all her new teammates.
When Martell is in practice, Binford said her job becomes easier. She doesn’t have to tell her players how a drill works. She just has to point to Martell.
“It all comes down to being a good leader and good example every single day for the newcomers,” Martell said. “I’ve got to give them that example to look at every single day.”
