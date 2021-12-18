Third-quarter run lifts Montana State women past Seattle U By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State forward Taylor Janssen looks to move the ball during a game against Seattle U on Saturday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State guard Darian White shoots from close range during a game against Seattle U on Saturday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State forward Katelynn Limardo defends Seattle U guard Jadynn Alexander on Saturday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Taylor Janssen drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws. Darian White followed with a layup, the steal of an inbounds pass and then another layup.That short sequence was the kickstart Montana State needed halfway through the third quarter against Seattle U.The Bobcats closed that period on a 23-2 run and kept control through the fourth quarter en route to a 76-49 win against the Redhawks at Worthington Arena. Seattle U (4-6) led 28-24 at halftime, but the Bobcats outscored their visitors 52-21 in the second half.“We needed to stay composed and just start with defense,” White said. “We knew if we started with defense and got multiple stops in a row it would lead to offense. I think in the beginning we were kind of panicked, and it was causing chaos and we weren’t playing to the best of our abilities.”That changed after halftime, as the Bobcats (7-5) executed how they’d like on both ends of the floor.White scored 13 of her game-high 21 points after halftime, and Katelynn Limardo — who went 0 for 6 in the first half — hit four 3-pointers to contribute 12 points to the second-half offensive barrage. Leia Beattie hit a trio of 3s on her way to 13 points.White also finished with six steals and four assists. Limardo had five assists, four steals and three rebounds.“Staying in the moment is really important,” Limardo said. “I know even though my shots weren’t falling in the first half I needed to be there for my teammates and my coaches, so I continued to shoot the shots. Especially with my coaches telling me, ‘The next one’s going in,’ I believed in that and took it to them.”White’s aforementioned layups gave MSU a 36-34 edge with 6 minutes, 8 seconds left in the quarter. Redhawks forward Hailey Vice-Neat responded with a layup to knot the score. White immediately hit her only 3-pointer of the game, and a minute later Limardo followed with her second of the game.And the run was on. Kola Bad Bear hit a layup, and Gabby Mocchi scored seven straight points. Bad Bear hit another shot to close the quarter, giving MSU a 53-36 lead through three quarters.“I thought some kids got some steals, we got ourselves going, but we also went inside-out. The first half was all out,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “There were zero post touches and not going through the paint at all. We were much more intentional at getting our post play involved.”Meanwhile, the Redhawks shot just 6 of 30 from the field in the final 20 minutes.MSU’s post play was evident down the stretch. Bad Bear finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Mocchi tallied nine points and nine boards, and Janssen had seven and seven.“They complete our team,” White said of the post play. “Having that depth in the post, we know if somebody isn’t having their best game, somebody else is going to come up and do the same things that are expected.”Binford said the Bobcats failed to set the tone in the first half, leading to a tighter game at the half. The Redhawks shot 12 of 26 to start but struggled after the break.“The missing piece (in the first half) was getting a post touch involved,” Binford said. “In the second half it was going inside and then back out. That’s where we started getting some rhythm going and getting everybody involved.”McKenzi Williams led the Redhawks with 11 points, and Irena Korolenko followed with seven.The Bobcats won their sixth consecutive game and will host BYU at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Worthington Arena to close their nonconference schedule.“Honestly it comes down to whether you want to win or lose, and we definitely did not want to lose this game,” Limardo said. “We wanted to keep that going into next week and into conference. No matter how big the run is, we want to win. Whatever that consists of, whatever it takes, we’re going to do it.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 