MISSOULA — Dahlberg Arena can be an imposing atmosphere. Even more so when Montana State is in town.

Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford has brought many talented teams into this unfriendly environment. The team that took the court here Saturday afternoon, she said, looked among the most prepared.

MSU used a dominant third quarter against the rival Griz to take control of the contest, and the Bobcats held on in the fourth for a 72-63 victory. Binford’s players, she said, survived the momentum swings and the loud moments. They were challenged but forged ahead anyway.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

