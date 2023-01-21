MISSOULA — Dahlberg Arena can be an imposing atmosphere. Even more so when Montana State is in town.
Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford has brought many talented teams into this unfriendly environment. The team that took the court here Saturday afternoon, she said, looked among the most prepared.
MSU used a dominant third quarter against the rival Griz to take control of the contest, and the Bobcats held on in the fourth for a 72-63 victory. Binford’s players, she said, survived the momentum swings and the loud moments. They were challenged but forged ahead anyway.
“That was one of the most composed teams at Dahlberg that I’ve coached,” Binford said. “I felt like we responded every time.”
The Bobcats built a 10-point lead in the first quarter but let it slip away and led by just two at halftime. In the third quarter, MSU (13-7, 6-2 Big Sky) pieced together a 9-0 run to take an 11-point edge.
For much of that quarter, the only way UM (8-11, 4-4) could score was at the foul line. The Griz hit six free throws for their only points before the first field goal was scored by freshman Libby Stump on a jumper in the lane with 1 minute, 12 seconds remaining. Stump then added a 3-pointer and teammate Gina Marxen hit a shot from deep to end the quarter, narrowing MSU’s lead to 62-49 going to the fourth.
But still, the damage had been done. MSU won the third 25-14 by shooting 10 of 18 in the quarter, including two of the team’s four 3-pointers.
As critical as that offense was, it was MSU’s play on the other side of the floor that decided the game.
“In the first half we realized the things we were giving up and the things we could do better,” MSU point guard Darian White said. “At halftime, the coaches did a really good job explaining to us the 3s we were giving up, the things that were hurting us the most on the defensive end. Just hearing that, we focused on those things in the third quarter, and I feel like that really showed.”
Griz head coach Brian Holsinger said his team “came out in a really interesting funk” and couldn’t recover. UM got within nine points three separate times in the fourth quarter but never any closer.
“Whatever I said at halftime, I probably won’t say that again,” Holsinger said with a laugh.
Montana’s leading scorer Carmen Gfeller picked up two fouls in five minutes in the first quarter and sat the rest of the half. She returned to the game in the third and never could quite get going offensively. After burning MSU for 34 points in Missoula last season, she tallied just two points from the foul line and turned the ball over four times on Saturday. She was 0 of 4 from the field.
“To Carmen’s credit, it’s really hard to sit that long,” Holsinger said. “Really tough to come back in the third quarter and find your rhythm. It just was really hard. We couldn’t get the ball to her in the spots we wanted. Got to give them credit for playing really tough on her and making it hard.”
Montana’s second- and third-leading scorers, Sammy Fatkin and Gina Marxen, were held to six and seven points, respectively, on a combined 4-of-18 shooting.
“We really wanted to focus on not giving her rhythm looks early,” Binford said of Gfeller but could have reasonably been said about any of those veteran players.
For the Bobcats, it was those more experienced players who helped secure the win. White got into the paint at ease for several difficult, one-handed floaters — a spot and a move that she called her “sweet spot” — and finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting. She added seven rebounds and two assists with one steal.
Senior forward Kola Bad Bear finished with 13 points and seven boards with two assists and three steals. Grace Beasley, a junior transfer playing in her first rivalry game with the Griz, looked confident in everything she did as she shot 6 of 10 for 13 points. She added four boards, three assists and two steals.
“I think Grace has been an amazing player to add to this team,” White said. “She brings another level of confidence that I think we needed. She helps us all build our own confidence and it’s refreshing to play with a player like that. She’s very fearless.”
While Montana’s mainstays struggled to score, it was Stump and fellow true freshman Mack Konig who carried the load. They finished with career-highs of 21 and 20 points, respectively. They shot a combined 13 of 26 from the field and each hit four 3-pointers.
Missoula native Lexi Deden set the tone early for MSU, scoring the team’s first six points and helping the Bobcats to an early 8-3 lead. Beasley also had a nice first quarter. She began with a bullet pass from beyond halfcourt to a waiting Leia Beattie under the basket for a layup. And then Beasley hit a reverse layup and a short jumper to push the lead to 14-6.
With under two minutes left in the quarter, MSU’s lead had grown to 18-8. But the Griz closed on an 8-0 run — spurred by two 3-pointers by Stump — to narrow the score to 18-16 after 10 minutes.
The teams traded the lead eight times in the second quarter, but MSU held a 37-35 lead at the break. Seven different Bobcats hit field goals in the third quarter as they made their run and built their lead as high as 19 points. They still had to make it through the fourth quarter — which UM won 14-10 — but they had enough of a cushion to withstand any attempt at a run the Griz started.
Deden finished with eight points and seven rebounds, and Beattie tallied six points. Taylor Janssen and Katelynn Limardo each hit a 3-pointer for their only points, and Madison Jackson contributed four points.
Bad Bear and White, veterans of this rivalry, each have another year of eligibility to use if they would like it because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have said they don’t expect to use that last season. If that remains true, and Saturday was their last time at the imposing Dahlberg Arena, they were glad to go out with a victory.
“This is one of our most challenging games throughout the season,” White said. “Obviously just ending off something like this, it’s exciting, but I’m also looking forward to seeing what we can build off of from this game.”
More meaningful than a last win at Montana would be a repeat of last season’s Big Sky Conference championship. To achieve that, the Bobcats will have to set themselves up well in the conference tournament. They’ll have to navigate the rest of their remaining league schedule, which continues Thursday against Portland State and Saturday against league-leading Sacramento State at Worthington Arena.
The rematch with the Griz will come Feb. 18 in Bozeman.
