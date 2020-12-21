As South Dakota State moved the ball around, Darian White zoomed down the court, her presence increasingly evident with every game she plays.
Montana State’s 5-foot-6 sophomore point guard saw a Jackrabbits player prepare to take a shot, so White hustled into position to defend it. As soon as the corner 3 was unleashed, White emphatically swatted it into the empty stands.
But the Jackrabbits still mustered points on that possession. No matter what impressive play White and the Bobcats made, the Jackrabbits had an answer.
SDSU steadily pulled away in an 82-67 victory over the Bobcats (2-3) on Monday at Worthington Arena.
“Toward the end of the second half, we just lost focus a little bit. We let them do things we normally wouldn’t let a team do,” White said. “That got the best of us.”
South Dakota State put together an 11-2 run to go up by nine midway through the first quarter for a 15-6 lead. But Tori Martell hit a 3 before the buzzer at the end of the first quarter to cut the lead to six.
Moments after White’s block in the second quarter, she tracked down an offensive rebound, dribbled around multiple defenders out of the corner and found Leia Beattie for a wide-open layup. A few possessions after that, she used a smooth crossover dribble to create space against a Jackrabbits defender and connect on a floater. A little later, White drained a jumper from the paint over multiple opponents as the shot clock expired.
Montana State even took the lead in the second frame when Taylor Janssen knotted the game up with a 3 and White knocked down a jumper with 2:29 before halftime.
But the Bobcats couldn’t keep up. That was their last lead of the contest.
“The team is competing,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “We have a lot of talent. I feel like we have depth at every position. And we have very different players and they bring different things to the table. We’ve just got to get different people to lock in and do what they’re great at. At times, I feel like our kids are trying to do a little bit too much.”
The Jackrabbits led by four at halftime and 12 points going into the fourth quarter. They were more physical and outrebounded MSU 42-33 by the conclusion of the game.
The Jackrabbits were also efficient offensively, relying on off-ball movement and screens to pass the ball around and find open shots. They scored 34 points in the paint and made 25 of 54 shots (46%) with 14 of those makes coming off of assists.
Myah Selland led the Jackrabbits with 27 points and 12 rebounds while Tylee Irwin added 22 points and Paiton Burckhard recorded 14.
“We were getting tired and forcing errors we can control, giving up shots they didn’t earn,” Beattie said. “Just locking in for that full shot clock is really important, and I think we lost that.”
The Bobcats had been searching for offensive balance since the beginning of the season. Now, they’re hoping for consistency. On Monday, they made 23 of 62 shots (37%) and were 8 for 26 (31%) from 3-point range.
Martell led the team with 16 points while White added 14 and Beattie chipped in 12 off the bench. MSU’s reserves totaled 29 of the team’s points.
“We are a young team, so we still have a lot to learn,” White said. “When we get that defense going, we’re going to get that offense going too.”
With a squad that’s tied for youngest in the country, Binford realized her team would be facing a difficult test. South Dakota State (6-2) was ranked in the top 25 earlier this year and has defeated three ranked teams this season.
The Bobcats have faced North Dakota, BYU, Utah which defeated a top-15 ranked team earlier this season, Portland which won the West Coast Conference a year ago and SDSU.
Last season when the Bobcats were loaded with seniors and were heavily favored to win the Big Sky, Binford showed the same strategy. The Bobcats scheduled talented nonconference teams to push themselves. These challenges would then ready them when conference play began on their way to a regular-season conference title.
The Bobcats didn’t have an easy start to this season. Their first game, at home against South Dakota School of Mines on Nov. 25, was called off. Another, at Utah Valley on Dec. 12, was also nixed.
But Binford said this was partly a relief. The Bobcats weren’t quite in the shape needed to compete at a high level after multiple personnel had to quarantine during preseason training. When the season started on Dec. 6, that was the beginning of a three-game stretch in less than a week.
With seven freshmen, the Bobcats are still trying to solidify their team identity. They hope these hurdles they’ve faced will pay off when conference play begins on Dec. 31 at Southern Utah.
Binford wishes her team had a full preseason to fix its mistakes. But this year, the Bobcats won’t have that luxury.
“We’re working through it,” White said. “We’re working our butts off every day. And I think this team will go far because we’re talented and we work hard.”
