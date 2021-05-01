Payton Turner, the son of former Montana State standout basketball player Alaina Bauer, was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
The Saints drafted Turner, a defensive end from the University of Houston, with the 28th overall pick. He is the nephew of MSU hall of famer Cass Bauer, and his first cousin is former Bobcats jumper and Billings Central graduate Maggie Powell, according to MSU.
Alaina's last name is now Turner, and Cass goes by Bauer-Bilodeau. The sisters from Hysham have their places in the MSU women's basketball record book.
Cass, who played for the Bobcats from 1990-1994, is seventh in program history in career points (1,419), eighth in rebounds (738), tied for first in free throws made (477), second in free throws attempted (593) and fourth in free-throw percentage (80.4%).
Alaina, who attended MSU from 1986-1991, is 15th in rebounds (630), ninth in field-goal percentage (48.9%) and fourth in blocked shots (110) all-time among MSU women's basketball players.
Payton Turner is listed at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds. He finished his four-year Houston career with 115 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, including five sacks in five games this past fall.
