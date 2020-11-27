Skye Lindsay toiled away to improve her game and to challenge her teammates in practice, all to have a dedicated place on the bench during games.
Lindsay knew she had to deal with this when she transferred to Montana State from Pepperdine. She had to sit out a year due to NCAA rules.
Still, Lindsay found it “super challenging.” During games, she often joined her teammates in celebrating Bobcats buckets and offering support when MSU gave up rebounds.
Whenever a Bobcat was hit hard with a screen, Lindsay needed every bit of inner restraint she had to not hop on the court and defend her friend.
“It wasn’t anything I’ve ever experienced before, not getting to play and knowing what to do but not being able to do it,” Lindsay said. “It was super exciting to just sit courtside, cheer as loud as I possibly could and support my teammates. But it was difficult not being able to actually play.”
Last season, as Lindsay spent a full year only practicing, she became accustomed to how MSU head coach Tricia Binford ran the program. She formed relationships with the other Bobcats and grew familiar with their playing styles. Now, the 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore from Orem, Utah, believes she’s ready to take the court.
The Bobcats’ next scheduled game is Dec. 6 at home against North Dakota. MSU athletic director Leon Costello told the Chronicle the program is still trying to line up another nonconference game after its contest against South Dakota School of Mines originally slated for last Wednesday was canceled.
“I’ve been itching to go,” Lindsay said with a smile. “I feel like I’m set. I feel like I know what we’re doing, what we’re working with, and I think we can just get after it. I’m really, really excited. And I know the expectations of the program. I’m trying to meet those expectations, to exceed those expectations when possible.”
As a freshman at Pepperdine, Lindsay played in all 34 games and started ten, averaging 2.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 14 minutes per game. She made 46.7% of her shots and was third on the team with 20 blocks.
Lindsay finished the season strong. In three WNIT games, she averaged 6.3 points and six rebounds per contest while shooting 64%.
Lindsay described the program as “a difficult situation.” She gravitated to MSU because of Binford’s leadership style and direct communication. Lindsay felt the 16-year head coach ran the program “with such dedication and precise insight into the game.”
“I know what I have to get done, and it’s shown we can win as Coach Bin has so many wins under her belt,” Lindsay said. “It’s proven to be a successful program. It’s just been really, really cool to be a part of that.”
As she sat out, Lindsay noted how calculated MSU’s seniors were. As a forward/center, Lindsay learned from Big Sky MVP Fallyn Freije as well as Madeline Smith and Blaire Braxton, who were members of MSU’s winningest class of seniors.
None of them, Lindsay observed, were flashy or used any “crazy moves.” They were methodical. Most importantly to Lindsay, she noticed their strategies worked. She found a new “beauty and simplicity in the game.”
Binford, though, thinks Lindsay’s style is more than simple.
“There’s some flash to Skye,” Binford said. “Even though there’s a simple piece of the game from a physical standpoint ... I think she’s going to be a monster for us this year.”
When she watched game film of Lindsay at Pepperdine, Binford immediately thought of how the post could open up chances for others. Binford began scheming up plays in which Lindsay could be a part of MSU’s screen actions. Lindsay was involved in a similar offense at Pepperdine, so the transition to MSU could be easy.
Planning ahead, Binford knew the Bobcats would be graduating three senior posts with myriad starting experience. With that, the Bobcats lost most of their rebounding and defense near the rim. So Lindsay became “a really critical piece.”
“Just extremely consistent. Not only a great screener, but she finishes,” Binford said of Lindsay. “She’s got fantastic hands. She’s going to be great in our action. I think on the defensive end, I think she’s extremely intimidating when she comes out because she can really pressure. She is really going to help us.”
Binford added MSU can turn to other freshmen posts who will stretch the floor. The coach’s challenge is finding the right situations for each of the Bobcats’ newcomers to thrive.
Bobcats preseason all-Big Sky point guard Darian White said Lindsay brings a new level of athleticism. In fact, she called Lindsay the strongest and most physical player she’s competed against.
White is thankful Lindsay will be on her team. She believes Lindsay will be a dominant force.
“I have to say she’s dangerous,” White said. “She brings such a great aspect that I think we really need this year for our team.”
