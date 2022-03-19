STANFORD, Calif.—Montana State President Waded Cruzado and Athletic Director Leon Costello sat directly across the court — and one row up — from the MSU women’s basketball team’s bench during its NCAA Tournament game against Stanford on Friday night.
Cruzado, Costello and other members of MSU’s administration were in San Diego several hours earlier, watching the 14th-seeded Bobcat men take on third-seeded Texas Tech. Cruzado, Costello and Co. were able to book a flight that got them from San Diego to the Bay Area in time to see the 16th-seeded MSU women face top-seeded Stanford.
The MSU administrators saw their two teams lose by a combined 76 points, but the margins weren’t shocking, nor were they the main takeaways for the Bobcats. Friday was a continuation of a celebration that began last year.
“It’s such a special time and special place, and it starts with special leaders. We have our president here, we have our athletic director here, who both flew over from San Diego to be at our game,” MSU women’s coach Tricia Binford said after Friday’s 78-37 loss at Maples Pavilion. “Our family atmosphere, the culture of excellence that they’ve created both at our university and our community and our athletic department, is second to none.”
In June, the MSU women’s rodeo team won the College National Finals Rodeo, where the Bobcats also got individual championships from Paige Rasmussen (co-women’s all-around), Tayla Moeykens (barrel racing) and Caleb Berquist (reserve tie down roping).
In the fall, the MSU men’s cross-country team earned its first top-30 national ranking since 2004, and the Bobcats sent two runners — Duncan Hamilton and Matthew Richtman — to the NCAA championships, where they ran two of the best races in program history.
With a Football Championship Subdivision semifinal win over South Dakota State in December, the MSU football team advanced to its first national title game since 1984.
Last month, MSU’s Lucy Corbett set a Big Sky indoor track and field record in the high jump. Both she and Hamilton were named All-Americans.
Earlier this month, the MSU men’s tennis team entered the national rankings for the first time since 2005.
Last week, three MSU skiers received All-America honors, around the same time MSU’s basketball teams secured NCAA Tournament berths with Big Sky tournament titles. It was the first time they’d reached their NCAA tourneys in the same season.
“I saw a bunch of tweets after both the men and women won the Big Sky that it was kind of the year of the Bobcat,” MSU sophomore guard Leia Beattie said Friday. “Everything is really just coming up for Montana State.”
There are higher rungs the MSU athletic department would like to reach. The basketball and football teams, for instance, expected more competitive showings in their NCAA games, and they won’t be satisfied if they don’t get more experiences on the national stage.
With committed leaders like Cruzado and Costello, there’s reason to believe that “we’re just getting started,” as Beattie put it.
“It’s a community, it’s a family atmosphere, but it’s a winning atmosphere,” Binford said. “Doing it the right way with winning relationships and winning people.”
VanDerveer shares ‘nice’ moment with Bad Bear
Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer struck up a conversation with MSU junior forward Kola Bad Bear after the teams shook hands following Friday’s game.
VanDerveer, the winningest coach in women’s college hoops history, has a professor friend who runs a tribal teachers college in Montana, she said in her postgame press conference. VanDerveer has also done clinics on the Flathead Reservation, she said Thursday. Those Native American connections motivated her to pull Bad Bear, who is Crow, aside Friday night.
“I knew where she was from, and I know a lot of people were watching her,” VanDerveer said. “(I) let her know that it was great that she was getting her degree, and I just wanted to let her know that people back there were cheering for her. It was fun to talk to her. She’s a very, very nice young lady.”
Binford said the gesture was “huge” coming from one of the most accomplished coaches in college basketball history. Bad Bear, a Billings Senior graduate, has taken a leading role when it comes to important Native issues, such as when her team raised awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls during a home game in January.
“There are things Kola is doing beyond the game of basketball,” Binford said. “All the outreach she’s doing, the pedestal she has, and the responsibility she’s taking with it. She is just a fantastic young lady, she’s an amazing teammate and she’s a really talented basketball player.
“We grabbed all of our kids afterwards. Every season, unless you’re No. 1, you’re going to finish with a loss. This hurts today, but boy, are we super proud, and we’re so proud of the people that they are.”
VanDerveer raising money for Ukraine
On Thursday, VanDerveer put out a challenge to coaches, fans and others.
VanDerveer plans to donate $10 to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund for every 3-pointer made at the NCAA women’s tournament, and she wants people to match her donations. Ukraine is in the midst of a war instigated by Russia.
The challenge was inspired, in part, by Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner, whose ninth-seeded Yellowjackets lost to eighth-seeded Kansas at Maples Pavilion on Friday shortly before Stanford faced MSU.
VanDerveer was the United States women’s basketball team’s head coach at the 1996 Olympics, and Fortner was her assistant. VanDerveer and Fortner spent time in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and became familiar with the Ukrainian women’s team.
“I would call them our cousins because we saw them in so many tournaments and played against them,” VanDerveer said Thursday. “I have an affinity for the country, and watching what’s happening has been really, really hard. … I hope people can make a lot of 3s and I can be very generous, and I hope that other people will get on board with this challenge.”
After Friday’s game, VanDerveer said fans, reporters and coaches such as Saint Mary’s Randy Bennett have taken her up on her challenge.
“We’re loving March Madness, but to think that maybe we could just make a difference for some people would be great,” VanDerveer said.
Bobcats band together
It’s hard to think of a more famous college marching band than Stanford’s. In Beattie’s opinion, the Cardinal didn’t even have the best band at Maples Pavilion on Friday night.
“I thought our band was a lot more hype than theirs, I’m not going to lie,” Beattie said.
Don’t just take it from the partisan MSU player. At one point during the game, someone from Stanford’s band came over to MSU’s side and told the Spirit of the West members that they were doing a great job.
“Props to our band and to our fans for traveling so well,” Beattie said.
Most of the 3,648 spectators at Stanford’s home gym were rooting for the Cardinal, but MSU had a passionate group of fans right next to the band, where Cruzado and Costello sat. They sustained their support throughout the game despite Stanford’s dominance.
“It’s great that our fan base is so strong and supports us so much,” said MSU sophomore forward Taylor Janssen. “Although it was tough, every basket or steal or whatever happened that was good for us, all of our fans and the band and the cheer squad, they were all supporting us the entire time, and that really helps.”