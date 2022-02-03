Montana State needed all 10 of its 3-pointers to get past Idaho State on Thursday, but two of them were particularly decisive.
Ashley Van Sickle’s shot midway through the fourth quarter was the go-ahead bucket. Darian White’s with 13 seconds left was the dagger. In between, the Bobcats shot 7 of 8 from the foul line to secure a 73-68 win over the Bengals at Worthington Arena.
White overcame a tough shooting night (2 of 10) to lead the Bobcats with 14 points. She had four rebounds, three assists, two steals and went 9 of 10 from the foul line. She noticed the Bengals giving her space on the perimeter, daring her to shoot. In the biggest spot of the game, she took advantage of the extra room and gave MSU a six-point lead.
“I just had confidence to take it, and once I saw it go in, I was like, ‘Let’s go, this is our game,’” White said.
After being outscored 23-15 in the third quarter, MSU trailed 56-54 going to the fourth. The Bobcats won that quarter 19-12, thanks to an 11 of 12 showing from the foul line. The Bobcats went 27 of 32 overall.
“Those free throws are what won the game for us,” White said. “Knocking those free throws down is so important. It’s what wins close games like this.”
Kola Bad Bear, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds, scored on a layup two minutes into the fourth to cut ISU’s lead to 58-56. Aside from that shot and White’s, the only other made field goal in the quarter for the Bobcats was Van Sickle’s 3-pointer.
It gave MSU a 61-60 lead with 5 minutes, 3 seconds to play. She raised a celebratory finger above her head as the ball sliced through the net.
“It was huge. I think it was an energy spark and got our team going,” she said. “I think we were lacking a little bit of confidence at the beginning, and I think that got us going.”
Van Sickle finished with nine points with two 3-pointers, four rebounds and two assists.
“Our point guards stepped up,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said, speaking of Van Sickle and White. “Big 3s down the stretch in critical moments.”
Van Sickle’s efforts came as part of MSU’s significant bench production. Offensively, the Bobcats’ reserves outscored Idaho State’s 30-20. Taylor Janssen scored all eight of her points in the third quarter, aided by a pair of 3-pointers. And Lexi Deden and Madison Jackson scored seven and six points, respectively.
“Our bench again was huge,” Binford said. “Lexi and Taylor came in from the post play and got us some really good ball movement from the high-low action.”
The win was MSU’s sixth in a row and pushed its overall record to 13-8 with an 8-2 mark in the Big Sky. The game also acted as a measure of revenge against the Bengals, who won this season’s first meeting 67-57 on Jan. 1 in Pocatello, Idaho. The Bobcats were without White for that game, though, due to COVID-19 protocols.
White didn’t play at all in the second quarter with two early fouls. Without her, MSU built a 36-21 lead with 2:35 to play in the half. The Bengals answered, however, with 12 consecutive points to trim MSU’s lead to three points. A Katelynn Limardo 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Bobcats a 39-33 advantage at the break.
Limardo finished with nine points, all one first-half 3-pointers.
Idaho State scored 10 unanswered points to start the third quarter and take a four-point lead, at 43-39. The Bobcats held ISU to 3 of 17 shooting in the fourth quarter, giving them the opportunity to mount their small comeback.
The Bengals (13-8, 9-3) were led by Tomekia Whitman’s 15 points and 10 rebounds. Diaba Konate added 13 points, and Estefania Ors contributed 11.
Binford is quite familiar with longtime Bengals coach Seton Sobolewski, whom she shared last season’s Big Sky Coach of the Year honors with. Binford said she always expects a well-coached group against Idaho State, and that’s what she saw yet again on Thursday.
“They expose you for any breakdown that you have, and they certainly did that today,” she said. “We were all over the place on the defensive end today, and I thought they did a great job of moving that ball and finding open players. We just never got into a place where we were able to dictate.”
The Bobcats return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at Worthington Arena against Weber State.