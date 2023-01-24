Grace Beasley surveyed Montana’s players in their press defense, and she saw her window. Dribbling toward halfcourt, she fired a baseball pass nearly three-quarters the length of the court with her left hand over the heads of all five Griz defenders.
Leia Beattie was waiting under the basket as the recipient of the pinpoint throw that led to an easy layup and a 10-4 lead midway through the first quarter Saturday in Missoula.
Two possessions later, Beasley — Montana State’s 5-foot-7 point guard transfer from the University of Washington — scored on a reverse layup. On the next trip with the ball, Beasley added a jumper for a 14-6 lead.
It was a short sequence in the action — not even taking 90 seconds — but Beasley had made her mark. Consider it one of the many gifts of Grace.
When she enters each game, Beasley looks to be a facilitator first, but she’s capable of so much more.
“I think running certain plays that kind of get the ball out of my hands and moving a little bit off the ball is something I try to look to when I first go in and try to find my way into the game rather than forcing it,” Beasley said.
She found her groove quickly, it seemed, playing in Montana’s Dahlberg Arena. It was her first time at the venue and her true introduction to MSU’s rivalry with the Griz. Beasley finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including a 3-pointer, in Montana State’s 72-63 win. She also contributed four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Afterward, teammates gushed about her performance.
“I think her poise is something that helps us all, especially her being older and experienced, going to these other programs and playing there,” senior forward Kola Bad Bear said. “She’s bringing that and she has a lot of intelligence that just helps us feel relaxed and calm in these moments.”
Added senior point guard Darian White: “She’s very fearless, and having somebody who’s fearless on your team, it makes you be like, ‘Yeah, we’ve got this.’”
Beasley was present for last season’s game against the Griz at Worthington Arena in January. Though she didn’t travel in February to the return game, she had an idea going into the game this past weekend of what she should expect.
“We practiced the whole week before the game coming up with signals for certain play calls and things just in case we couldn’t hear in the arena,” Beasley said. “That was definitely a big help, but it was kind of nice that we didn’t need it sometimes because we quieted the crowd a little bit.
“Watching them here (last season) and getting to understand the rivalry, it’s definitely a huge thing and it’s a fun thing to be a part of.”
Beasley didn’t play in her time at Washington. She redshirted the 2020-21 season with an injury and decided to transfer after the Huskies fired head coach Jody Wynn.
But she participated in Pac-12 practices, and before that she starred for two years at Midland College (Texas) of the competitive Western Junior College Athletic Conference. So Beasley joined the Bobcats program in the middle of last season with some high-level talent.
To preserve her two remaining years of eligibility, she could only practice for the remainder of the season, but even then she was a critical presence.
“One of the things we knew was going to be special about her is her level of competitiveness and having an instant impact on our program,” head coach Tricia Binford said. “Even last year, when she wasn’t able to play in uniform, our practices got more intense because of her intensity.”
Twenty games into what is her first full season of basketball in two years, Beasley is fifth on the team in field goals made (49), second in assists (39) and tied for fifth in rebounds (65) despite being ninth in minutes per game (15.7).
In addition to being efficient with her playing time, Beasley also “rises to the occasion” in big games, Binford said. She saw that against the Griz, but she also saw it against LSU (15 points, four rebounds, two steals, three assists) and St. Mary’s (11 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals), among other games.
But it’s not always about the scoring. Binford points to Beasley’s zero-point, seven-assist game at Weber State on Jan. 14.
“I think the biggest thing for her is just to play to her gifts, just like every other kid when she steps on the floor,” Binford said. “The first thing she brings to the table is she finds players. She has a great vision of the floor
“She’s creating 10 or more opportunities for her teammates every time she steps on the floor with the minutes that she’s bringing. But on the defensive end she’s really taken some big strides for us.”
Beasley is a capable defender and rebounder in part because of her ability to absorb and play through contact.
“That’s always been her style,” Binford said. “Everybody jokes she was probably a rugby player in Australia. I think that’s kind of the personality of Grace. She’s gritty. She’s tough. She likes a physical game.”
In fact, in her home country, Beasley was more interested in Australian football than she was rugby. It’s a game she also loves and actually hopes to play once her basketball days are over.
Part of why Beasley transferred to MSU in the first place was because of the professional basketball backgrounds of Binford and assistant coach Katie Bussey.
“I think Bussey has been a game-changer for me here,” Beasley said. “I think she’s been a huge help, and no matter where I go with basketball I think she’ll always be a big part of my journey.”
Binford believes Beasley has the talents and drive to reach those heights.
“I love her vision. I love her big dreams,” she said. “This is a kid who’s really passionate about the game, and she loves the game.”
Before she can reach that point in her playing career, Beasley wants to continue helping the Bobcats toward their goal of a second straight Big Sky championship. That continues this week with home games at 7 p.m. Thursday against Portland State and at 1 p.m. Saturday against Sacramento State.
By most accounts, Beasley’s play has been impressive in her first season with MSU, but she is her own toughest critic.
“I think I have a lot more to bring to this team, and even individually I think I can put a lot more work in,” she said.
But Beasley enjoys being one of the older players in the locker room and helping the underclassmen as they adjust to the college game.
“I hope I can help these girls grow and believe in themselves,” she said. “I think that I could be a huge help, especially to our freshmen when they’re coming in and playing minutes right away, which is exciting.”
Beasley is encouraged by her most recent performance at Montana, though, and she’s hopeful the team can extend its four-game winning streak this week.
“I’m coming off that game feeling like I helped get that win a little bit,” she said. “That’s definitely a good sign, and hopefully we can build from that.”
