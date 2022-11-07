Let the news come to you

Grace Beasley’s last meaningful basketball came two years ago while playing for Midland College in Texas.

From there, she transferred to the University of Washington, where she redshirted last season to rehab from an injury. But after a coaching change at UW, Beasley went looking for another basketball home. She landed at Montana State in January, and after a long downtime, Beasley made her Bobcats debut in Saturday’s exhibition and Monday’s season-opener.

When she entered the transfer portal, Beasley was hoping to find a “community,” because she was so far away from her native Melbourne, Australia. At Montana State, she appreciated that head coach Tricia Binford and associate head coach Sunny Smallwood have been in their roles for so long, and she noted how assistant coach Katie Bussey’s return to Bozeman after her playing days points to a strong culture. Beasley wanted to be a part of that.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

