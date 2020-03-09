Sentimental as she was, Oliana Squires wasn’t the only one shedding tears.
Her Montana State teammates said she was crying throughout the day when the Bobcats hosted their Senior Day, which was Squires’ last home game at Worthington Arena. Squires, unashamed, confirmed that.
That court was where she toiled tirelessly in practices and offseason workouts. Where she created scoring opportunities for her teammates and celebrated with them. Where she stoically drained game-winning shots. Where she cut down the net, confetti littered all around, after MSU won a Big Sky regular-season championship.
MSU head coach Tricia Binford’s daughter, Brooklyn, cried during Squires’ last home game, too. Those emotions are a result of Squires’ continuous involvement with those around the program. A Bobcats game, one without Squires’ name announced in the starting lineup after how she had represented the team for four years, was too difficult to imagine.
“It’s just bittersweet, taking this all in and playing our last game on this court,” Squires said after the Bobcats came back to beat Northern Arizona. “You’re never really going to get used to that thought, but it was an emotional day, and I’m just happy I get to spend it with this team.”
Squires, along with four-year seniors Blaire Braxton and Madeline Smith, have made history together. Their 80 wins is the most by any class in program history. The Bobcats set the record for most conference wins in a season. Their 15-game win streak they’re on now is two away from tying a program record.
Those three, along with transfers Fallyn Freije and Martha Kuderer, have set their sights higher. Not only do they want to win the Big Sky tournament, they want to win at least once at the NCAA Tournament.
As the No. 1 seed in the Big Sky tournament, the Bobcats (23-6, 19-1 Big Sky) will play the winner of No. 8 Northern Colorado and No. 9 Sacramento State at noon Tuesday in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
The potential of victory, like when the Bobcats advanced to March Madness when Squires was playing as a freshman, was why the Colorado Springs, Colorado, native chose MSU out of high school.
“Really just the winning mentality, that’s what I wanted, and the community,” Squires said. “That’s my favorite part about this is the fans. They’re so invested in us, and the support they give us is so special. I really could not have asked for a better four years.”
Binford pointed out how active Squires is, like how engaged she is with kids whenever they ask for autographs. When players act like that, Binford added, those kids want to support those players. They want to be like them when they grow up. Squires, for example, is a role model for Binford’s daughter.
Interacting with those children, like when she helps out at summer camps, is one of Squires’ favorite parts of her career.
“They come up to me and say how much this team and being just a basketball player inspires them. It’s amazing,” Squires said. “And any little piece of advice that you give them, they take it to heart and they run with it. And I think that’s so special to have. That impact on the youth is so special.”
All of this makes Squires believe she made the right choice in signing with MSU. Her coach and teammates recognize the improvements she’s shown as a player and leader of the team.
Smith said Squires has grown “so much” since they came to MSU together. She communicates on defense. She provides a steady presence.
Squires wasn’t always this way, she admits. But as she became more experienced and learned how to compose herself, the Bobcats have looked to Squires in clutch moments. Whether at the free-throw line, on drives or from 3-point range, she’s delivered.
MSU freshman Darian White, who’s taken up a bulk of ball-handling responsibilities, has savored playing with Squires. White watched up close Squires’ practice habits, how she handles herself and the intelligence she displays.
“I’m inspired by her, honestly. She works hard every day in practice,” White said before the season. “She always talks to me about things I can do better and what I can work on. But it’s always encouraging.
“So having her to look up to is something I really enjoy."
Squires evolved her game by expanding beyond her comfort zone, Binford said. For example, her improved defense is illustrated by her 1.6 steals a game, second on the team and eighth in the Big Sky.
Squires has fulfilled whatever duties Binford assigned to her. She’s moved from combo guard to point guard when needed. She’s been MSU’s primary scorer when needed.
These tasks have forced Squires to grow as a player. She was a third-team all-Big Sky player as a junior and made the second team this season.
“She’s such a big piece because she brings a lot to the table,” Binford said. “She has such a steadiness and composure when the ball is in her hands.”
Squires has been asked to facilitate the offense her whole career. She’s forced fast breaks, drove into the lane and drew defensive attention countless times, all before setting up her teammates for scoring chances with pinpoint passes.
She likely enjoys those plays more, Binford said, because she wants her teammates to thrive. While she usually keeps a straight face after she swishes a 3, she smiles wide when Smith or others add to MSU’s score.
“She’s awesome,” Smith said. “One of the best passers, I think, I’ve ever played with in my life. She’s awesome to play with. She’s everybody’s No. 1 fan.”
That didn’t change when Squires missed time this season due to an ankle injury.
In MSU’s lone Big Sky loss, to Idaho at home in overtime, Squires jumped through the air, landed on someone’s foot and rolled her ankle.
Binford walked from the sideline to help Squires back to the bench. The coach thought to herself that she needed to stay composed and provide her players a feeling of steadiness in a close game. That’s what Squires provided.
“All that matters is I came back from it,” Squires said, “and my team was able to keep the ball rolling without me.”
While she committed herself to rehabilitation with MSU’s trainers, Squires remained engaged in the team's preparation. Specifically, she made sure to help out White, who would operate the offense more with Squires out, and Tori Martell, who took Squires’ place in the starting lineup.
In MSU’s two game without Squires, White led the Bobcats with 19 points and then a career-high 23. Martell averaged 15 points in those two contests and steadily improved afterward.
Squires, after two games coming off the bench, was back in the starting lineup three weeks after her injury. She’s now 21st in the Big Sky with 11.5 points per game, 12th with 3.3 assists per contest and is 10th with a plus-1.3 assist/turnover ratio.
“I don’t think it sucked,” Squires said of missing time. “I think it was a good opportunity for me to grow in a leadership aspect of being able to help my teammates without being on the floor. And I think it was a good opportunity for me to see the game from a different perspective really.”
Squires’ impact still resonated, even when she wasn’t in uniform. Binford, who regards her as part of her family, doesn’t expect that to change after Squires graduates and feels the memories she’s provided MSU with will continue to resonate, no matter the outcome of this week.
Binford considers herself fortunate to be a part of the journey.
“She’s committed,” Binford said of Squires. “She’s going to play the game for a lot longer. She’s got a lot more in her.”