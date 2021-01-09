After Darian White corralled an offensive rebound, she dribbled back out to the perimeter to assess the opposing defense. The Montana State point guard lured a Northern Colorado player away from the paint, and White drove back toward the hoop.
But White’s open layup bounced off the rim and into the hands of the Bears. Shots that have fallen for the Bobcats this season didn’t seem to this time.
For the second game in a row, the Bobcats couldn’t muster consistent offensive production. Unlike Thursday, their defense wasn’t strong enough to pull off a victory. The Bears discombobulated the Bobcats to win 57-49 on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
This was MSU’s lowest scoring output since losing to Idaho State 62-49 on Feb. 14, 2019.
After opening conference play with a win, the Bobcats (4-4, 1-1 Big Sky) took a step back.
They finished 17-for-56 shooting (30%) and 8 of 24 (33%) from 3-point range. The Bears were 19 of 43 (44%) from the field and 8 of 13 (62%) from 3.
“There was definitely some fatigue that showed,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “We just had too many momentum things that can disrupt you and kill you and that was deflating for everybody. … You’ve got to be able to execute your jobs and keep the game plan simple. When you can’t do those things and you’re inconsistent, bad things are going to develop.”
This season, during the coronavirus pandemic, Big Sky teams play each other twice per week at the same location to cut back on travel. Binford said she didn’t like this week’s situation, not because of how the conference games were scheduled, but because of how her team handled it.
MSU’s Gabby Mocchi said the Bobcats, in their first back-to-back conference games, tried to keep the team atmosphere light the last couple days. They then hoped they would stay fresh for the second contest.
The Bobcats also tried to keep their game plan simple and made subtle changes after Thursday. Mocchi liked focusing on just one opponent so drastic changes didn’t have to be made as if MSU were playing two or three opponents in a week’s time.
But having played Big Sky games already this season, UNC appeared more prepared on Saturday.
“We’re trying to adapt,” Mocchi said, “but this is a new season for everybody. Nobody has experienced this quite yet. That was probably the biggest change, so we just need to learn from that and keep going.”
The Bobcats used 10 players in the opening quarter alone in the hopes of finding someone who could grab early momentum. But the Bobcats’ offensive movement wasn’t fluid, which kept them from taking favorable shots.
The Bobcats shot just 8 for 24 in the first half and 3 of 9 for seven points in the second quarter.
But they trailed by just eight points at intermission. The Bears had made 12 of their 24 field goals, but similar to earlier in the week, the Bears failed to pull away.
Despite leading for most of the game, the Bears never built a lead larger than eight points. The Bobcats made 6 of 16 shots in the third quarter to cut the lead down to four going into the fourth. But MSU’s offensive issues remained, allowing UNC to keep that lead intact. The Bobcats made just 3 of 16 (19%) from the field in the final frame.
With 48.2 seconds to go and UNC leading by six, White tried to inbound the ball from the baseline. But as the Bobcats moved, cut and screened in hopes of gaining separation, White couldn’t find an open teammate, and the Bears forced a turnover on a five-second call.
“That fourth quarter,” Mocchi said, “we just couldn’t keep it together.”
Going into the contest, the Bobcats were second-to-last in field goal percentage (36.1%) in the Big Sky and seventh in 3-point percentage (29.8%). Binford has tried to amend this by prioritizing ball movement — and MSU assisted on 10 of 17 makes — but the Bobcats still couldn’t take control of the contest.
The Bobcats forced UNC (3-8, 2-4) into 20 turnovers, 12 of them steals, but turned them into just 10 points. MSU wants to control the pace of games by utilizing the athleticism of its young team, but it tallied just seven fast-break points against the Bears.
The Bobcats found a path to victory on Thursday in part thanks to their rebounding. But UNC controlled the boards and totaled 39 rebounds to MSU’s 33. The Bears turned 12 offensive boards into 14 second-chance points.
After one of MSU’s offensive rebounds, Binford thought to herself, “We’re just finding ways to lose right now.” Mocchi felt the Bobcats’ lack of rebounding cost them the game.
“I don’t think we changed at all,” said MSU freshman Katelynn Limardo, who scored eight points. “We had the same mindset coming in. We wanted to come out here and dominate on the boards. But I felt like at some points, we were just tired and didn’t want to do it at all. We wanted to have the same game plan, win on the boards, stuff like that. We just didn’t end up doing it.”
Mocchi finished with a team-high 11 points. White made 3 of 19 shots but concluded with 10 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.
Binford loved White’s shot selection. Those attempts just didn’t lead to as many points as she’s used to.
However, that was the case for the entire team.
“This is a game we’re certainly not proud of, and we’re going to have to learn from it and grow from it,” Binford said. “We’re going to have to decide if we’re going to be tough or if we’re going to be soft. I thought we were super soft today. I thought we played pretty tough Thursday.
“I’d like to … move on and learn from this experience with the fact that if we don’t execute, bad things are going to happen. We found ways to not execute today. Being locked in from a mental preparation standpoint, we’re going to have to continue growing.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.