Saturday afternoon’s rematch of last season’s Big Sky Conference championship game between Montana State and Northern Arizona began at the Lumberjacks’ chosen pace: frenetic.
It was clear early that the Bobcats would have to either match that style or gain better control of the game. For a time, MSU succeeded in doing both.
Facing off against the league’s highest-scoring team at more than 77 points per game, the Bobcats showcased their own abilities to score in bunches — in part by hitting seven 3-pointers in the first half. And by the third quarter, the game’s flow was more to MSU’s liking — with post players finding space to score and the Bobcats protecting an eight point lead, the largest of the day.
But the Lumberjacks — whose six-point second quarter in the title game last March opened the door for MSU’s win — never faded away. NAU outscored its hosts 17-10 in the final 4 minutes, 14 seconds Saturday and claimed an 85-80 win at Worthington Arena. Paired with a win Thursday at Montana, this marks the first time since 2005 that the Lumberjacks have swept the Grizzlies and Bobcats on the road.
“I think they’re overall a really solid team,” MSU point guard Darian White said. “They’re very aggressive. I think they’re fearless. I want to give them credit for coming out the way that they did. I think we’ve got to learn from this game and be the one to throw the first punch in the first quarter.”
The teams entered the final quarter tied 64-64. Nearly six minutes later, they were tied 70-70 after a shot from NAU’s Sophie Glancey. After a scoreless possession both ways, the Lumberjacks had a quick 5-0 burst made up of a Taylor Feldman layup and a bucket and free throw from Regan Schenck. MSU (9-7, 2-2 Big Sky) responded on consecutive possessions with a jumper from Lexi Deden and a turnaround shot from Leia Beattie to cut NAU’s lead to one, at 75-74 with 2:13 left. A shot from Feldman 10 seconds later restored a three-point lead, and NAU (9-8, 3-1) led by at least that much the rest of the way.
“We just didn’t have enough shots drop in the fourth quarter. That’s really what it came down to,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “We just didn’t have enough stops on the defensive end.”
By the end, five NAU players had scored in double figures. Schenck led with 16 points to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds. Feldman and Glancey each scored 15, Idaho State transfer Montana Oltrogge had 14 and Emily Rodabaugh supplied 13. The Lumberjacks hit 7 of 24 3-pointers and 18 of 25 free throws. They also outscored MSU on fast breaks 20-2.
“We always know this game is going to be a battle,” Binford said. “NAU is leading the conference in points per game for a reason. They want to run, they want to push, they spread the floor really well and they did the best job today, especially in the second half.”
The Lumberjacks took an early lead by hitting seven of their first eight shots. MSU stayed close by hitting five 3-pointers in its first seven shots. Still, NAU led 26-22 after 10 minutes.
The game slowed down a bit in the second quarter, and MSU’s switch to a zone defense helped prevent some penetration into the lane. The Bobcats won the second quarter 23-14 and led 45-40 at halftime.
In the third, layups from White and Deden gave MSU an eight-point lead. After Glancey cut into it with a shot, a Taylor Janssen jumper brought it back to eight. Another Glancey shot brought it back to six, and then the Bobcats had three offensive rebounds on one possession but couldn’t score. Rodabaugh and Feldman then hit consecutive 3-pointers to fully erase MSU’s largest lead.
“We did a pretty solid job in the second, but the third was really where it got tougher,” Binford said. “There were some second-half stretches where I thought we could have played harder and smarter basketball.”
White finished with 14 points for MSU, tying Deden for the team lead. White also had six rebounds, three steals and four assists. She surpassed 400 career assists in the game, becoming the seventh Bobcat in women’s basketball history to reach that mark.
Bad Bear notched 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists, and Janssen had 11 points with five rebounds. Beattie scored eight points with six rebounds and three assists, and Grace Beasley supplied eight points with four rebounds and two assists. Katelynn Limardo had eight points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals before fouling out, and Madison Jackson completed the scoring with five points.
The loss was MSU’s second at home of this season. It’s a rarity; the Bobcats lost just twice at home all of last season. They started Big Sky play 2-2 last year also, and they recovered from that to become conference champions.
MSU will hope to bounce back from this start once again, but there are corrections that need to be made.
“I think right now we need to not focus on our talent and work on what we need to work on as a team,” Bad Bear said. “We know we’re talented, but the conference has gotten better. Right now, we need to focus on ourselves and work on the issues that are happening on defense and winning the rebounds.”
Next week, MSU will go on the road to face Idaho State (8-6, 3-0) and Weber State (4-11, 0-3) on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
