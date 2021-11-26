North Texas overcomes Montana State women's efficient 3-point shooting By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Nov 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State’s Kola Bad Bear catches a rebound against Northern Colorado during a game last season. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State’s best performance from 3-point range this season didn’t result in a victory Friday against North Texas.The Bobcats hit 14 of 28 from distance in the opening game of the Holiday Beach Classic hosted by Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California, but they couldn’t recover from a dominating second half by the Mean Green in an 87-78 loss.MSU’s 14 triples and 50% shooting from 3-point range are both highs to this point in the season, topping the nine and 39.1% clip last Saturday against North Dakota. Friday’s contest followed a similar pattern as the game against the Fighting Hawks. For the second game in a row, the Bobcats (1-5) lost a sizable first-quarter lead and couldn’t hang on down the stretch. Against UND, the Bobcats started the game on a 14-0 run but lost the lead for good in the second quarter.Montana State opened strong against UNT, hitting 6 of 7 from deep in the first quarter en route to a 27-15 lead after the first 10 minutes. The Bobcats added four more 3-pointers in the second quarter, which helped keep pace with UNT as the Mean Green won the quarter 21-19. The Bobcats still led 46-36 at the break.North Texas (3-2) outscored MSU 28-15 in the third quarter, though, to catch up and take a 64-61 lead into the fourth.Montana State’s last lead was at 72-70 following a Leia Beattie 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 7 seconds to play. UNT’s Amber Dixon and Quincy Noble scored on consecutive possessions to go ahead 74-72, but MSU’s Lexi Deden scored off an offensive rebound to tie it again. A Dixon 3-pointer put North Texas ahead for good. The Bobcats had a chance in the final 90 seconds to tie the game once more. Beattie split a pair at the free-throw line to cut UNT’s lead to 81-78.After a defensive stop on the other end, Katelynn Limardo was called for an offensive foul with 46 seconds left. MSU was forced to foul the rest of the way in an effort to extend the game, but the Mean Green went a perfect 6 for 6 at the line to secure the win.Dixon and Noble tallied 26 and 21 points, respectively, for UNT. The Mean Green hit 17 of 23 from the foul line.MSU was led offensively by 18 points from Kola Bad Bear, 16 points from Darian White, 15 points from Beattie and 12 from Limardo. Beattie led the 3-point barrage, making 4 of 9. White and Limardo each hit three, and Bad Bear hit two.White handed out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds. Deden finished with seven points, four rebounds and four assists.The Bobcats will wrap up play in San Luis Obispo with a 3:30 p.m. game Saturday against the host Mustangs. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu North Texas Sport Basketball Amber Dixon Lead Assist Darian White Rebound Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you