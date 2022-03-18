STANFORD, Calif. — Taylor Janssen scored Montana State’s first points early in the second quarter of Friday’s NCAA Tournament game. The 6-foot-3 sophomore tried to hit MSU’s first 3-pointer a few minutes later. Stanford’s Francesca Belibi stuffed it.
Belibi grabbed the blocked shot and outran Janssen down the floor. The 6-1 junior took two long strides, rose and threw down a right-handed dunk. Maples Pavilion erupted.
The sequence encapsulated Stanford’s 78-37 first-round win Friday night on its home court. The top-seeded and defending NCAA champion Cardinal (29-3) used their impressive size, length, speed and skill to overwhelm the 16th-seeded Bobcats (22-13).
The game started on a good note for MSU. Kola Bad Bear forced a steal on the first possession, and Darian White rose for a midrange jumper a few seconds later. A shot White would’ve gotten off over most defenders was swatted by Cameron Brink, Stanford’s 6-4 third-team all-American post.
Brink, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year, galloped down the floor and scored the first points of the game on a layup. She blocked another shot, this time from Bad Bear, on the following possession. Once again, Brink followed it up with a layup on a fast break.
MSU put up a good effort defensively, forcing several turnovers and holding Stanford to a 44.6% field goal rate for the game. But Brink’s blocks set a foreboding tone — the Bobcats would struggle to get uncontested looks from anywhere on the floor.
MSU shot 0 of 20 from the field in the first quarter and trailed 20-0. Janssen scored MSU’s first points with 9 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 23-2.
But the Bobcats, who reached their first NCAA tourney since 2017 with a Big Sky tournament championship last week, didn’t looked fazed by the rough start or Belibi’s coast-to-coast show stopper or the many other difficult stretches of Friday’s game. For instance, they went on a 6-3 run right after Belibi’s dunk.
Janssen finished with a team-high 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting. White was next with six points to go with four rebounds. Kola Bad Bear had five points and three boards.
Lexi Deden scored four points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Katelynn Limardo and Gabby Mocchi each scored three points, and Leia Beattie and Ashley Van Sickle scored two each.
Belibi had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Cardinal. Brink also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards. Lexie Hull had 13 points, and Hannah Jump scored a team-high 15 off the bench.
It wasn’t the most lopsided 1-versus-16 women’s basketball game of the day. Top-ranked South Carolina blew out Howard 79-21.
The 14th-seeded MSU men fell to Texas Tech 97-62 about six hours before the women tipped off. Before this year, MSU had never sent its men’s and women’s teams to the same NCAA tournament.
