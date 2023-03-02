Let the news come to you

With the conclusion of the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference women’s basketball regular season, the league office announced its All-Conference teams and individual award winners on Thursday.

For the first time in Big Sky women’s basketball, three coaches were named Coach of the Year: Montana State’s Tricia Binford, Sacramento State’s Mark Campbell and Northern Arizona’s Loree Payne. It is the fourth time Binford has earned the award in her career.

Those three coaches all led their teams to a share of the Big Sky regular season championship.


