With the conclusion of the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference women’s basketball regular season, the league office announced its All-Conference teams and individual award winners on Thursday.
For the first time in Big Sky women’s basketball, three coaches were named Coach of the Year: Montana State’s Tricia Binford, Sacramento State’s Mark Campbell and Northern Arizona’s Loree Payne. It is the fourth time Binford has earned the award in her career.
Those three coaches all led their teams to a share of the Big Sky regular season championship.
Also from Montana State, senior guard Darian White was named First Team All-Big Sky for the third year in a row. Senior forward Kola Bad Bear was named Second Team All-Big Sky, and junior guard Leia Beattie was named honorable mention and the league’s Top Reserve.
After her breakout season for Sacramento State, Kahlaijah Dean was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year. Dean becomes the second player in conference history to be named MVP and Newcomer of the Year in the same season. The last player to do so was Idaho State’s Andrea Lightfoot in the 2005-06 season.
In her first year with the Hornets, Dean ranked second in the league for scoring as she averaged 21.3 points per game and put up 619 total points. These numbers rank Dean 10th in the nation for points per game and ninth in the nation for points. She finished the regular season shooting 41.4% on 3-pointers while also posting 150 assists, 39 steals and five blocks.
Eastern Washington’s Jamie Loera was unanimously voted Defensive Player of the Year in her first season with the Eagles. The Arizona State transfer led the conference in steals and was ranked 29th in the NCAA for the same statistic.
Montana’s Mack Konig was named Freshman of the Year.
White, Idaho’s Beyonce Bea and Dean were all unanimously selected to the first team. The squad also includes Northern Arizona’s Regan Schenck and Sacramento State’s Isnelle Natabou.
The Big Sky’s All-Conference Second Team included Bad Bear, Montana’s Carmen Gfeller, Idaho State’s Callie Bourne, Portland State’s Esmeralda Morales and Northern Arizona’s Montana Oltrogge.
The third team consisted of Loera and Jaydia Martin of Eastern Washington, Hannah Simental from Northern Colorado, Sammy Fatkin from Montana and Daryn Hickok of Weber State.
In addition to Beattie, the honorable mentions were UNC’s Delaynie Bryne, Eastern Washington’s Jacinta Buckley, Montana’s Gina Marxen and Idaho State’s Laura Bello.
The Big Sky All-Conference Teams and Individual Award Winners are voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches. They are not allowed to vote for players on their own team.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.