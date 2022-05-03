Montana State women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford received a substantial pay raise along with her contract extension that was announced in April, according to documents obtained by the Daily Chronicle.
Binford recently completed her 17th season at MSU, a year that saw the Bobcats go 22-13 overall and 14-6 in the Big Sky. Montana State won the conference tournament in March and advanced to the program’s third NCAA Tournament. It was the second NCAA Tournament berth with Binford as head coach.
Last month, Binford, football head coach Brent Vigen and men’s basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle all received contract extensions that keep them in Bozeman through the 2025-26 academic year. Vigen was hired in February 2021, while the basketball coaches each signed extensions last April. The new deals announced last month effectively renew the four-year window of each coach’s contract.
Binford previously made more in annual base salary than Sprinkle, but they now receive the same amount: $185,711. (Sprinkle’s previous base pay was $167,280; Binford’s was $168,300.) Vigen’s annual base salary of $210,437 did not change.
Here is a breakdown of the other clauses of Binford’s contract:
Retention incentive
The retention incentive paid to Binford each summer for staying with the university has increased from her last contract.
While her previous extension stipulated a sum of $10,000 after the first two years and $12,500 for the third and fourth years, Binford’s new deal calls for a payment of $13,089 if she remains at MSU through July 1 of each of the first two years. That figure increases to $15,589 in years three and four.
In the event MSU decides to remove Binford as head coach, the school is to pay her an amount equal to the portion of her unpaid salary and benefits remaining on the deal. If Binford were to leave the university for another coaching position, she — or her new employer — would pay MSU an amount according to the same terms.
Extra incentives
Binford’s latest contract calls for her to receive $15,000 per season for appearing on radio broadcasts and another $15,000 for appearing on a coach’s TV program. Those figures are unchanged from her previous contract.
There is hardly any difference in value from her last contract to her new one for meeting various performance incentives.
Binford is still paid the same extra amount for each semester ($2,500) and academic year ($5,000) that the team’s GPA is 3.45 or higher; each year the team earns an Academic Progress Rate score of 985 or higher ($10,000); and each year the team earns recognition for being in the top 10 of team GPA from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association ($5,000).
New to Binford’s contract, though, is an incentive for $5,000 each year the MSU athletic department earns an APR score of 985 or higher. Additionally, Binford’s new deal includes stipulations that her assistant coaches each receive $500 for each of the aforementioned academic achievements, whereas her previous contract did not outline any bonus at all.
The on-court performance incentives also remain largely unchanged from her previous contract.
Binford will receive $5,000 if season ticket sales reach certain levels for each of the first three years. Additionally, she will get $1,500 for each year individual tickets sold exceed 5,500 and $1,000 for each year individual tickets sold exceed 6,000.
The values remain the same in her new contract for winning Big Sky Conference Coach or Co-Coach of the Year ($7,500); winning a regional or national coach or co-coach of the year award ($7,000); finishing the regular season as conference champions or co-champions ($7,500); being selected for the NCAA Tournament ($10,000); being selected for the Women’s NIT Championship ($2,500); and each win in the NCAA Tournament ($10,000). All of these incentives except for the regional/national coach of the year award include a bonus for each assistant ranging from $500-$1,000.
Binford will receive $5,000 if her team wins 20-23 games, $5,000 for winning 24-28 games and $7,500 for winning 29 or more games. Those values are the same as her last contract.
Binford’s contract also says she will receive $17,500 each year she participates in fundraising or social activities, booster functions, public speaking engagements and ticket sales campaigns. That figure is also the same as her previous deal.