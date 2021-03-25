Montana State’s Tori Martell has been selected to the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship roster for the 32nd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 1.
Martell is one of eight players selected for the event, which will air live on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.
Martell recently completed her senior season at Montana State, finishing third on the Bobcats’ career 3-point chart with 211. Her career 36.5% 3-point shooting ranks ninth all-time and her 69 triples this year is the sixth best single-season mark.
Martell shot 41.3% from long distance this winter, the sixth best single-season showing in Bobcat history.
“Tori is, without a doubt, one of the best shooters to ever come out of the Bobcat program,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “It’s a great honor for her to be invited to this showcase and represent Montana State. Tori is one of the elite shooters in the nation at a consistent level this past season. She’s put in thousands of hours to perfect her craft, and we’re excited for our ‘trigger’ to compete on national television.”
For her efforts, she was an all-Big Sky second-team selection.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.