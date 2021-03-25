Montana State women's basketball 2 (copy)

Montana State's Tori Martell takes a shot against North Dakota earlier this season at Worthington Arena.

 MSU Sports Information / Contributed

Montana State’s Tori Martell has been selected to the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship roster for the 32nd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 1.

Martell is one of eight players selected for the event, which will air live on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.

Martell recently completed her senior season at Montana State, finishing third on the Bobcats’ career 3-point chart with 211. Her career 36.5% 3-point shooting ranks ninth all-time and her 69 triples this year is the sixth best single-season mark.

Martell shot 41.3% from long distance this winter, the sixth best single-season showing in Bobcat history.

“Tori is, without a doubt, one of the best shooters to ever come out of the Bobcat program,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “It’s a great honor for her to be invited to this showcase and represent Montana State. Tori is one of the elite shooters in the nation at a consistent level this past season. She’s put in thousands of hours to perfect her craft, and we’re excited for our ‘trigger’ to compete on national television.”

Martell, a product of Somerset, Wisconsin, finished the season averaging 13.3 points per game. Martell led the Big Sky in 3-pointers per game, 3-pointers made, 3s attempted and 3-point percentage.

For her efforts, she was an all-Big Sky second-team selection.

Nationally, Martell ranked 18th in 3-pointers made. She set a Bobcats school record with eight 3-pointers against North Dakota in the season opener. That's the fourth-highest recorded in the nation for the 2020-21 season.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.

