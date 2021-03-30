Montana State freshman Sydney Stensgard entered the transfer portal this week, becoming the first women’s basketball player at the school to do so this offseason.
The 5-foot-9 guard from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, played in 11 games for the Bobcats this season but never more than 10 minutes in any one of them. She scored five points and had two rebounds in 37 minutes of playing time during the year.
Stensgard was one of six true freshmen on MSU’s roster, making the Bobcats one of the youngest teams in the country.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.